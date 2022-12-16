LAND TRANSFERS
n Shawn A. and Jennifer Blake to Jason M. Adams, a parcel in Perry Township, $159,000.
n Michael R. and Kamela S. Bennett to DAG Construction Group LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $18,000.
n Gina and Robert A. Lovejoy to Gary and Mary Wisenberger, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $98,000.
n Tom McClure to Avanelle Jenkins et al, a parcel for Lawrence Township, property valued at $65,000.
n Dylan D. and Chameleon D. Melvin to Jacob H. Lynd, five parcels in Perry Township, $165,000.
n Timothy J. Dickess et al to Timothy J. Dickess, a parcel in Lawrence Township, property valued at $27,570.
n Estate of Carolyn K. Foster to Karen E. Hysell et al, two parcels in Coal Grove, $80,000.
n Joseph V. and Deborah L. Pemberton to Kenneth B. Preston, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $35,000.
n Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to Pervez Hai, a parcel in Mason Township, $48,001.
n Paul E. Hart et al to Thomas J. and Elizabeth N. Lambiotte, two parcels in Fayette Township, $359,000.
n Cindy Fannin to Michael and Leslie Rickman, 2.49 acres in South Point, $500.
n Eric S. and Kelli R. Spurlock to Nasim Nosoundi et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $279,000.
n Donald Fitzpatrick Jr. to Emily Fitzpatrick, three parcels in South Point, $182,000.
Nora Vanmeter to Kimberly D. Twigg, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $15,600.
n Francis E. Turner to Eric Caskey, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $97,500.
n Bobby Hanshaw et al to Michael R. and Barbara J. Eicher, a parcel in Fayette Township, $2,500.
n Elaine and Robert Pyles to Red Oak Real Estate LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $90,000.
n U.S. Bank National Association to David Phillips, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $54,900.
n Laken C. and Jason Adams to Lisa M. Spurlock, a parcel in Perry Township, $99,900.
n Roy S. Ratliff to Timothy J. and Jenna W. Young, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $280,000.
n James E. Sanborn Revocable Trust to Paul Black et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $260,000.
n Lowell L. Johnson to William C. Cox, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $18,000.
n Kevin and Tonya Keefer to Christopher A. Caserta, a parcel in Chesapeake, $132,000.
n Nicole Sharp to John R. and Julie A. Horn, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $4,500.
n Dwain B. Brammer to Sasha N. Bays, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $6,870.
n Linda Rigney to Daniel J. and Sheree N. Bryant, a parcel in South Point, $50,000.
n PHH Mortgage to Wendy P. Odom et al, 25.78 acres in Mason Township, $79,941.
n Gary and Debra Castle to Timothy Dutey et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $429,000.