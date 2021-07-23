LAND TRANSFERS
Ryan A. and Esther R. Sarabia to Steven T. and Jennifer L. Gwilliams, a parcel in Rome Township, $290,000.
220 Properties Inc., to 250 Management LLC, 4.38 acres in Hamilton Township, property valued at $100.
Christina Long to Crystal D. and James W. Delong Jr., a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $85,000.
Debra S. Johnson et al to Nicholas R. and Lana B. Trent, a parcel in Rome Township, $610,000.
Lisa B. Cooke to Edward Anson, 1.83 acres in Fayette Township, $500.
Mozelle Medcall to Mark Deautremont, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $20,000.
Delores A. Pavgh to Randy S. and Regina L. Ferris, four parcels in Rome Township, $320,000.
Matthew W. and Mary E. Harris to Linda D. Hunt, four parcels in Fayette Township, $559,000.
Patricia Graham to Larry E. and Dawnetta L. Abbett, 4.56 acres in Union Township, $295,000.
Patricia Saunders to Gary D. and Heather D. Hensley, a parcel in Fayette Township ,$175,000.
Jeremy B. May to Mark Deautremont, 1.39 acres in Windsor Township, $19,500.
Casey J. McDonald to TJK Management LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $24,700.
Tresia K. Rowe, trustee, to Melinda J. Loudenberg et al, a parcel in Perry Township, $93,000.
Joyce Holder to Pamela Bradley, a parcel in Rome Township, $9,810.
Donna L. McKenzie to Christopher A. Booth, 1.06 acres in Lawrence Township, $132,500.
Patricia D. Elliott to Zachary S. and Mackenzie R. Watson, 4.78 acres in Perry Township, $103,000.
Brent A. and Gabrielle L. Ransbottom to Kyle and Ali C. Hankins, a parcel in Union Township, $325,000.
Estate of Casey Kerns to 5K Rentals LLC, four parcels in Fayette Township, $403,000.
Linda Henson to Collin Marcum et al, a parcel in Chesapeake, $156,000.
Bruce D. and Theresa A. White to Kendall Conley, 29.48 acres in Mason Township, $280,000.
Garnet V. Keeney to Adam M. Maxey, three parcels in Union Township, $5,000.
Robert L. Napier to Gordon Jackson et al, three parcels in Fayette Township, $105,000.
Teri Wade to Keith E. and Cynthia M. Charles, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $26,598.
Shawn and Opal Koster to Patrick D. Carpenter, a parcel in Perry Township, $17,598.
Richard Carter Jr. to Robert E. Pleasant Sr. and Virginia L. Pleasant, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $4,000.
Estate of Marjorie M. McKee to Charil R. Leach, a parcel in South Point, $129,900.
Earnest Perry et al to Blair F. and Cynthia D. Rorabaugh, two parcels in Rome Township, $235,000.
John R. Weber to Brandon Poe et al, two parcels in Union Township, $155,000.
Terri J. Edwards to Janet and Barry S. Lusk, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $97,500.
Paul R. and Bonnie E. Wireman to MVB Bank, 33.05 acres in Rome Township, $161,000.
Hugh A. Moore to Mark M. Riley, 2.43 acres in Fayette Township, $250,000.
Gary B. Adkins to myCumortgage LLC, a parcel in Coal Grove, $43,067.
Jacqueline S. Noble et al to Tiffany Noble, two parcels in Fayette Township, $90,000.
Mary M. Roberts to 2102 S. 6th Street Holdings LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $60,000.
Black Oak Real Estate LLC to Darren J. Sturgill, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $99,900.
Daniel and Deborah Russell to Laura E. Walker et al, two parcels in Windsor Township, $160,000.
Rick and Tammy Gue to Tiffany and Tommy J. Henson Jr., a parcel in Windsor Township, $8,500.
Hailee Koster to Amy E. Jenkins, four parcels in Coal Grove, $85,000.
Edwin L. Johnson to First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $34,000.
Roy E. Jackson to Daniel Reynolds et al, three parcels in Perry Township, $50,000.
Larry J. and Patsy L. McSweeney to Hecla Water Association, a parcel in Fayette Township, $25,000.
Bruner Land Co. to Roy G. and Brenda Smith, a parcel in Washington Township, $16,900.
Bruner Land Co. to Mark W. and Aletha R. Abrams, 6.05 acres in Washington Township, $19,900.
William M. and Deanna R. Crowe to David R. and Kelsey R. Pricer, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $67,500.
Tawnya R. and Roger S. Robinson to ACS Investment Properties LLC, 4.6 acres in Lawrence Township, $61,070.
Tri-State Realty and Rentals Inc., to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, a parcel in Perry Township, $17,000.
Paul and Bambi Davidson to Christopher Davidson et al, six parcels in Hamilton Township, property valued at $60,000.
Geraldine Null to Tarah Matney et al, 1.6 acres in Windsor Township, $35,000.
Neil A. and Rachel Capper to Joshua B. and Olivia A. Legg, a parcel in Rome Township, $309,500.
Jeffery E. Ferguson to Todd M. Jenkins, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $48,000.
Kathy S. Chatfield to Heather M. Meyer, three parcels in Hamilton Township, $84,000.
Thomas M. and Barbara R. Murdock to Billy and Bethany E. Whitley, 204.69 acres in Windsor Township, $315,000.
James B. and Amanda Poole to Michael Lin, a parcel in Athalia, $18,000.
Daniel and Jamie L. Dunford to Al J. and Linda L. Schneider, a parcel in Rome Township, $194,000.
Harold D. Carrico et al to Michael Armstrong, a parcel in Perry Township, $115,000.
Albert J. and Linda L. Schneider to Alexis H. and Alex McDonald, a parcel in Union Township, $197,500.
Robert C. and Susan D. Black to Timmy and Jennie M. Deal, a parcel in Rome Township, $3,000.
George and Karen Hysell to Deborah McCloud et al, a parcel in Union Township, $30,000.
T&D SP Properties LLC to David Jason Development LLC, two parcels in South Point, $139,000.
Kyle Bishop to Sheallon Bishop et al, a parcel in Perry Township, $37,110.
Patrick and Tina Lewis to Glen and Shannon L. Godby, two parcels in Union Township, $6,000.
Marvella R. and William K. McQuaid to Charles Hill et al, two parcels in Fayette Township, $154,500.
David L. Martin Jr. to David M. Stephens, a parcel in Fayette Township, $20,000.
Christopher C. Sites to Joan E. Jenkins, two parcels in Coal Grove, property valued at $24,378.
Kimberly D. Bailes et al to Joseph E. Scarberry, two parcels in Fayette Township, $500.
Michael S. Miles et al to Paul R. Chaney, a parcel in Rome Township, $37,510.
Richard J. McMaster Jr. and Christine A. McMaster to Glenda M. Piatt, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $163,000.
Robert A. McDaniel to Wesley Welch, two parcels in Fayette Township, $170,000.
Riley Development Company to Casey C. Riley et al, two parcels in Union Township, $240,000.
Blaine and Sharon Evans to Daniel E. and Brenda Cade, trustees, 1.59 acres in Lawrence Township, $1,000.
Lawrence County Sheriffs Department to James D. Hayes et al, three parcels in Proctorville, $104,100.
Mark K. Schroder to Robert B. Woodard, two parcels in Fayette Township, $61,000.
Michael S. and Jennifer Radcliff to Eduardo M. and Brenda A. Vidal, $741,056.
Holli Y. and Gary Martin to Christopher J. Hayes, a parcel in Rome Township, $60,000.
Gregory Moore to Travis A. Cardwell, two parcels in Rome Township, $156,000.
Kristie and Travis L. Sullivan to Justin and Lacy A. Kaufman, 28.76 acres in Mason Township, $385,000.
Jerome and Tracy Calaway to Anita L. Looney et al, four parcels in Rome and Windsor Townships, $325,000.
Michael E. and Paula J. Vega to Adam M. and Mindy J. Pittis, two parcels in Fayette Township, $582,500.
Timothy Fails to Kerie R. Napier, 1.29 acres in Lawrence Township, $144,500.
Kennon Clarkson to Diane Long, two parcels in Rome Township, $235,000.
David M. Blankenship to Dustin and Hannah Lewis, 12 parcels in Hamilton Township, $250,000.
Betty and Julius Wicker to Randy Mullins, four parcels in Elizabeth Township, $10,000.