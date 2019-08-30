Sharon Daniels to Justin M. Stephenson, 33.57 acres in Rome Township, property valued at $58,000.
Helen Thompson to Darryl Vickers, two parcels in Coal Grove, $25,000.
Alissa Annnnaya to Edward J. Hanners Jr., 2.4 acres in Elizabeth Township, $20,000.
Estate of Kenneth Grizzle to Danette Brickey et al., a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $27,500.
Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust to Kennon Clarkson, two parcels in Rome Township, $95,000.
Edward J. Hanners Jr. to Jessica N. Wallace et al., 1.45 acres in Elizabeth Township, $199,000.
Douglas M. Zornes II and Tammy J. Zornes to Kristin M. Worley, a parcel in South Point, $93,000.
Jack B. and Ruth A. Lockhart to Donald R. and Angela Rose, a parcel in Union Township, $25,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon to 2029 Castle LLC, 1.89 acres in Upper Township, $11,050.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Angeler's & Hunters Hideout, 5.01 acres in Mason Township, $20,000.
Beth A. and Mark Pierson to Darryn McGraw et al., two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $82,000.
George McDowell to Dakota A. and Bonnie L. Walters, a parcel in Rome Township, $105,000.
Terri J. Hogsten, trustee of McCown Trust, to Thomas and Patricia a. Keller, three parcels in Ironton Annex, $219,000.
Terry L. and Deborah L. Nicely to Davis Justin Associates LLC, 3.54 acres in Perry Township, $100,000.
Cheryl L. Alisher to Lyle A. and Rebekha E. Brown, three parcels in South Point, $110,000.
Joseph M. Thacker et al to Stephen C. Dick Sr. and Anna M. Dick, a parcel in Fayette Township, $87,500.
Gailard and Judy Runyon to Alexander and Kari D. Runyon, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $9,500.
Robert D. and Lori A. Hue to Bentley C. Houchin, 5.37 acres in Fayette Township, $112,000.
Jed T. Flowers to Samantha Woods, a parcel in Union Township, $114,500.
David Jason Development LLC to Charles A. Bolden, a parcel in Fayette Township, $128,500.
Frances C. Jones to Debra C. Pauley, a parcel in Union Township, $54,000.
First National Acceptance to Keith A. and Donna Jarrell, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $36,900.
David L. and Patti L. Boster to Derek Leffingwell, 26.21 acres in Windsor Township, $185,000.
John McClung to Thomas M. Simmons II and Anna D. Simmons, a parcel in Rome Township, $2,700.
Pine Grove Development Inc., to Mark E. Delong, doing business as M&M Fabrication and Construction, 1.2 acres in Elizabeth Township, $20,000.
Debra Dellay to Shelli Townsend, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $73,000.
Clifford and Susan L. Cline to Juanita E. and Lee D. Fuller, two parcels in Rome Township, $10,000.
Mark A. and Nicole E. Clinton to Bryan A. Hinchman, two parcels in Union Township, $139,000.
Michael S. and Megan A. Arrington to Kris M. and Sheraldine M. Affrey, a parcel in Fayette Township$269,000.
Yulana L. Fisher to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $128,437.
Mary A. Montroso to Joseph and Kayla Hamlin, 1.84 acres in Windsor Township, $172,500.
Gary L. and Angela M. Forman to Tyler C. Rogers, a parcel in South Point, $240,000.
Jeffery L. and Cathy E. Hamlin to Ed Williams Jr. and Melissa K. Williams, a parcel in Fayette Township, $13,000.
Jarrell Family Trust to David J. Wagner Jr. and Kelli D. Wagner, 41.36 acres in Fayette Township, $250,000.
Bolton LLC to Ronnie Jewell, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $62,000.
Ronnie Jewell to Brandi and Zachary Workman, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $62,000.
Vanessa Callicoat et al to Jason E. and Shelly R. Daniels, 5 acres in Rome Township, $1,600.
John D. and Linda J. Roach to Levi and Hannah Ellswick, 7.57 acres in Lawrence Township, $1,000.
Lawrence County Port authority to Shawnee Mental Health Center, 1.24 acres in Coal Grove, $350,000.
Janet L. Spurlock to Thomas Mathews, 55.8 acres in Mason Township, $75,000.
Dennis Russell Scott, 45, and Shelly Lynn Mosley, 42, Ironton.
Gerald B. Scherer II, 25, and Alexis Renee Riggle, 24, Ironton.
Keith Aron Adkins, 42, and Tracey Lynn Barker, 37, South Point.
Travis Dalton Gates, 21, Pedro, and Kalli Sierra Hunt, 23, Willow Wood.
Ryan Evan Taylor, 23, Chesapeake, and Kayla Danielle Dickson, 23, Putnam County, West Virginia.
Brandon Tyler Leffingwell, 22, and Kelly Nicole Ruggles, 21, Ironton.
Clayton Robert Evanich, 43, and Dara Kathleen Evanich, 42, Proctorville.
David Albie Sydoriak, 46, Palm Bay, Florida, and Michelle Lee Hudson, 49, South Point.
Justin Earl Easthom, 30, and Paige Nicole Forney, 26, Huntington.
Joshua Clay Copley, 33, Wayne West Virginia, and Stephanie Victoria Hensley, 25, Chesapeake.
Jerry Arthur Pritt III, 27, and Jordan Noel Castillo, 26, Culloden, West Virginia.
Brandon Scott Long, 25, and Sarah Amanda Runyon, 26, Ironton.
Gage Ryan Stevens, 24, and Jordan Alexis Brown, 23, Flatwoods, Ky.
John Gail Scott, 53, and Dreama Gil Johnson, 48, Willow Wood.
Larry Gail Alltop, 33, South Point, and Sonya Jade Vanhorn, 23, Ironton.
Phillip Adkins, Township Road 1535, Proctorville, et al vs. Donald R. Adkins, Township Road 309, Chesapeake, et al., complaint filed for partition of real estate.
Tax Ease Ohio, Dallas, Texas, vs. Estate of Shirley A. Johnson, County Road 411, Proctorville, et al., suit filed seeking back taxes and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio vs. Brent E. Thompson et al., Argonne Street, Coal Grove, suit filed seeking back taxes and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio vs. Elizabeth A. Howell, Wilson Court, South Point, et al., suit filed seeking back taxes and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio vs. Estate of Richard D. Henson, County Road 15, Chesapeake, et al., suit filed seeking back taxes and for property to be sold.
Ricky L. Bare, Private Drive 917, Kitts Hill, vs. Acko Inc., Ironton, appral filed seeking works compensation benefits.
Craig and Linda May, County Road 119, Ironton, et al vs. Keith Frazer, County Road 119, Ironton, for injunction preventing defendant from trespassing on plaintiff's property and threatening plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Scott Sanders, Wyaoke Street Ironton, $$21,694.48 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, Dallas, TX, vs. Estate of Kathleen Petrie, back taxes allegedly due and for property to be sold.
Lawrence County Treasurer Stephen D. Burcham vs. Goings Memorial Chapel et al., South 6th Street, Ironton, for back taxes allegedly due and for sale of property.
Nationstar Mortgage, Coppell, TX, vs. Marty S. Craft, North Kenova Road, South Point, et al., $124,451.46 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Tax East Ohio, vs. Crystal A. Davenport, Township Road 1096, Chesapeake, et al., back taxes allegedly due and for property to be sold.
City National Bank of West Virginia, Cross Lanes, West Virginia, vs. Tonya G. Moore, Neal Avenue, Ironton, et al., $7,653.43 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
City National Bank of West Virginia vs. James G. Neff, South 7th Street, Ironton, et al., $29,888.64 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.