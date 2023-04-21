LAND TRANSFERS
Hoyt W. and Shara L. Allen to Elizabeth A. and William M. Lutz, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $144,500.
Andrea Bowman to Glenda Bruce, 1.05 acres in Rome Township, property valued at $16,200.
Kimberly M. and Christopher D. Brammer to Nick Bowman, a parcel in Athalia, $16,000.
Tori L. Neal to Ayden M. Barnes et al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $105,000.
Maragret Hixon to Courtney N. Townsend, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $159,900.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, to Living Trust of Julie Paul, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $12,500.
Michael R. Malone to Ronald and Melinda Bodmer, 50.67 acres in Lawrence Township, $65,000.
Rhonda and Roy A. Crockett to Jessica Crockett, two parcels in Chesapeake, $120,000.
Melody R. and Eric S. Maloney to Ray N. Lewis, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $74,900.
Dean R. and Mary Spencer to James M. and Kathy D. Lundy, a parcel in Proctorville, $50,000.
Brandon J. Brown to Crystal M. Jones, two parcels in South Point, $116,000.
Estate of Patsy Fielding to Larry C. Cesario Jr. et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $299,000.
CC1 OH REA to Big Bay 6 LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $16,000.
Paul R. and Bertha M. Bundy to Jackie Johnson, a parcel in Aid Township, $5,000.
Linda L. and Homer R. Waddle, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $60,000.
R&J Enterprises LTD. to Jerry M. Adkins, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $2,000.
Roger L. and Carol R. Gibson to Mary A. Howard, a parcel in Proctorville, $250,000.
Bernard D. Ferris Sr. to Wayne A. Ross II, 4.73 acres in Union Township, $1,700.
Paul A. and Mary E. Stambaugh to Gary Sowards, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $36,667.
David A. and Devon N. Cottrill to Catherine A. and Douglas N. Price Sr., two parcels in South Point, $255,000.
Omolola B. and Adenrele A. Olojade to Thabit M. Alhalemi et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $390,000.
Amanda Beaver to Larry and Lauren Fields, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $120,000.
