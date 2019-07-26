Land transfers
Shawn P. and Robin R. Murdock to Kyle E. and Susan E. Clement, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $30,000.
Susan E. Clement to Jason R. and Jodie R. Hunt, 3.19 acres in Lawrence Township, $12,000.
Donald Dalton to Joshua A. and Candace Crabtree, a parcel in Perry Township, $117,000.
Angela Ingram to Jeffery and Jane Spradlin, 6.92 inches, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $25,000.
U.S. Bank, trustee, for Sterling Vaughn, two acres in Rome Township, $27,000.
Kimberly D. Griswold to Misty and Christopher Butts, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $106,000.
Samuel Garton to Grady and Rebecca Runyon, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $95,000.
David A. and Randi L. Greene, a parcel in Rome Township, $145,000.
Gary R. Leonard to Dennis L. Leonard, 2.3 acres in Washington Township, property valued at $1,500.
Wayne E. and Alicia A. Graham, trustees to Henry and Darlene Stevenson, two parcels in Union Township, $11,500.
Anna M. and Stuart K. Shepherd to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $50,250.
Danielle Wellman et al. to Mitchell B. Waggoner et al., three parcels in Rome Township, $158,000.
J.F. and Donna Pillow to Erin N. Jones, a parcel in Rome Township, $123,500.
Donald L. Spangler Jr. to Donnie Goodson et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $15,000.
James J. Justice to John R. Bryant et al., a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $84,900.
Amira I. Khokar to Judy Thornton, trustee, a parcel in Union Township, $187,000.
Jeremiah and Kimberly Fulks to Drew McClaskey, one acre in Upper Township, $1,500.
Connie Lambert et al., to Lora A. and Jay S. Cron, a parcel in Perry Township, $100,000.
Joanne E. Gibson to Ohio Power Co., a parcel in Decatur Township, $85,000.
Judy Thornton, trustee, to Lowell J. and Carol S. Damron, 8.9 acres in Union Township, $350,000.
Printes S. Webb to Larry Slack, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $35,000.
Bruner Land Co. to Mary L. Whiting, 36.31 acres on Mason Township, $55,900.
Gilberta F. Ferguson to Bonnie J. Edwards, two parcels in Fayette Township, $94,500.
Marriage licenses
Austin James wood, 22, and Kaitlyn Schayne Osborn, 23, Ashland.
Ryan Thomas Evans, 28, and Kayla Nicole Rakes, 28, Proctorville.
Carl Edgar Noble, 55, and Rita Ann Dunfee, 41, Ironton.
Travis Ryan Sherman, 28, and Shyla Marie Igo, 25, Coal Grove.
Kyle Grant Matusiewicz, 20, Scottown, and Haley Brooke Howard, 19, Ironton.
Jeffrey Louis Ellis, 59, and Teresa Lynn Ellis, 53, Ironton.
Chance Perry, 35, and Maria Gonzalez Hernandez, 35, Raceland, Ky.
Suits filed
Tax Ease Ohio, Dallas, Texas, vs. Valerie K. Freeman, South 10th Street, Ironton, et al., back taxes allegedly due and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio, vs. Michael L. Plymale, Private Drive 145, Chesapeake, et al., back taxes allegedly due and for property to be sold.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Jarrod M. and Anna R. Pinkerman, Township Road 1208, Chesapeake, et al., $27,708.02 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Lendmark Financial Services, Sixth Street, Ashland, vs. Brandon Fields, Kitts Hill, $3,657.50 plus interest allegedly due and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio, vs. Jerry Howard, Townsihp Road 287, Chesapeake, et al., back taxes allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, vs. Abigale K. Hensley, South 9th Street, Ironton, $37,340.78 plus interest allegedly due.