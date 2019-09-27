Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Averill J. and Rebecca J. Norris, a parcel in Fayette Township, $700.
David L. Bocook to Calvin and Kitty Coleman, 4.22 acres in Fayette Township, $16,000.
Dortha Williamson to Ansell’s Antique Mall, 1.93 acrea in Rome Township, $129,000.
Joyce E. Martin to James B. and Amanda Poole, a parcel in Rome Township, $108,000.
Gregory L. and Sharon J. Pennington to Lindsay R. Markel, 1.24 acres in Hamilton Township, $89,000.
Duane L. Evans to John W. and Kristy Boston, a parcel in South Point, $52,500.
Teresa Jo Lehn et al to Melanie May, a parcel in South Point, $131,000.
Jerry and Susan Skeens to Alexis Tygart et al, four parcels in Union Township, $159,900.
Chris and Crystal Criswell to David Salyers et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $169,000.
Kristy G. and Jan D. Moreno to Timothy C. Pfeiffer Jr. et al, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $229,000.
Dewey W. and Dixie Harrison to Aaron M. and Angelica Haycook, three parcels in South point, $151,740.
Charles D. Ferris to Scottown Land Group LLC, 2.42 acres in Windsor Township, $16,834.72.
Jeanette Highite to Michael J. and Andrea Gore, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $30,000.
Thomas Coleman to Lisa A. Estes, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $7,000.
David J. Bowman et al to Craig Chambers, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $53,000.
Willis Cremeans et al to Phyllis and Danny Ostby, a parcel in Symmes Township, $1,300.
U.S. Bank National Association to Chimera REO 2018-NR1, LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $94,500.
Paul C. and Bethany C. Copley to Debra K. McComas, a parcel in Fayette Township, $126,500.
Franklin L. and Delilah A. Ferris to Perry and Tanny Ward, 120.98 acres in Mason and Windsor Townships, $457,500.
Edgar J. Thomas to Thomas and Amanda Cleary, two parcels in Hamilton Township, $95,000.
Chimeria REO 2018-NR1, LLC, to KCX Enterprises, LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $94,500.
Timothy R. and Erma J. Sark to Timothy J. and Cassaundra Sark, 30.5 acres in Perry Township, $130,000.
Christopher Anderson Griffith Donohue, 27, Ironton, and Morgan Rose Bridwell, 25, Portsmouth.
Jimmy Richard Blanton, 49, Ashland, and Candice Lynette Copley, 49, South Point.
Tyler Stephen Minor, 29, and Jacqueline Renee Stillion, 36, Milton.
Ryan Paul Williams, 41, and Alicia Rose Smith, 40, Ironton.
Ryan Austin Stevens, 22, and Ceirra Jean Conley, 20, Ironton.
Timothy Justin Hayes, 30, and Preslie Scott Lewis, 25, Proctorville.
Caleb Christopher Meadows, 29, and Lizbeth Dezerae Rowe, 23, Huntington.
Jeremy Scott Shore, 38, and Andrea Janell Hieronimus, 37, Ironton.
Jacob Ryan Lewis, 26, and Kelsey Brooke Clark, 21, Chesapeake.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Danny Johnson, South 3rd Street, Ironton, $3,271.57 plus costs allegedly due.
Wesbanco Bank, Wheeling, West Virginia, vs. Rivers Bend Health Care, et al, $3,274,999.21 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Thomas J. Belville, Ranch Road, Ashland, vs. Belville Mining Co., Geswein Boulevard, Ironton, et al, $844,216.37 plus interest allegedly due lien and for property to be sold.
Naila and Danny Barnes, North Kenova Road, South Point, vs. Mary Hammonds, Franklin Street, South Point, et al, for an unspecified amount of damages and costs allegedly due and for a jury trial.
First Guaranty Mortgage, Irvine, California, vs. Will Wheeler, Ohio 93, Pedro et al, $72,404.50 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Teresa Lawless, County Road 55, Ironton, $3,222.95 plus costs allegedly due.