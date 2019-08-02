Land transfers
Sally A. Gonzalez et al., to Daniel and Shauna Brown, a parcel in Coal Grove, $59,900.
Tommy C. Gue to Taylor R. Moore et al., a parcel in Chesapeake, $21,150.
Joe and Jen Stallo to Morgan Haliburton, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $5,500.
Adren and Judy K. Shaffer to Brian Nelson, a parcel in Rome Township, $100,000.
Brian S. Bryant to Bill and Angela Waddell, a parcel in Coal Grove, $2,000.
Jane P. Huff to Barry Blankenship, two parcels in South Point, $225,000.
Mark Schroder to Roy R. and Shirley A. Bledsoe, a parcel in Fayette Township, $14,000.
Edward D. Sheppard to Whirlwind Homes LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $17,500.
Laura J. Legg et al., to Sharon Ferrell et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, $31,000.
Paul and Sharon Owens to Edsel N. and Glenna Robinson, 1.4 acres in Rome Township, $130,000.
Jeri D. Holzhauser to Wade D. and Marissa D. Haack, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $116,000.
Ronald E. and Joy L. Smoot to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, two parcels in Union Township, $10,100.
Ralph E. and Norma J. McCorkle to Garrett L. and Kelli D. Saylor, a parcel in Washington, $35,000.
Lawrence R. and Brenda S. Fields to Heath A. Steele, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $48,500.
William Cato Properties LLC to Faze1 LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $305,000.
Lara Lin Inc., to O'Pell Realty LLC, a parcel in South Point, $122,000.
Estate of Charles H. Fuller to American Advisors Group, a parcel in Rome Township, $170,000.
GETJ LLC to Brian and Debra S. Sanders, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $18,500.
Debra L. Doby to John Millineaux, two parcels in Perry Township, $61,000.
Joyce and Frank Harmon to Raymond L. and Connie M. Rice, two parcels in Rome Township, $152,000.
James D. and Debra S. Hayes to James B. Burns, two parcels in Proctorville, $90,000.
JPMorgan Chase Bank to Kelly S. Runyan, 4.69 acres in Perry Township, $28,400.
Larry W. and Pamela S. Musick to Larry D. and Ashley L. Pennington, two parcels in South Point, $215,000.
Marriage licenses
Sharmin Marie McAllister, 29, and Angela Renee Smith, 25, South Point.
Robert Keith Ittig, 56, and Melissa Sue Akers, 47, South Point.
Suits filed
Richard R. Sexton, Ashland, vs. Richard Stevens, Private Drive 95, Kitts Hill, for an unspecified amount of damages and costs allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., West Palm Beach, Florida, vs. Donald H. James Jr., County Road 18, South Point, et al., $109,863.43 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
The First State Bank, Barboursville, vs. Paul R. and Bonnie G. Wireman, Township Road 1386, Proctorville, et al., $38,352.51 plus interest and $310,896.18 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, vs. David Miller, Township Road 82, Proctorville, $21,624.26 plus interest allegedly due.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Brenda Sanders, County Road 7, Ironton, $910.19 plus costs allegedly due.
Terry R. and Mary K. Hazlett, Sebastian, Florida, vs. Real Alternative Properties, Columbus, et al., for an unspecified amount of damages allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Angela Ray, no address listed, vs. King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, et al., for an unspecified amount of damages, interest and costs allegedly due and for a jury trial.