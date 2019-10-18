Angela and Greg Collins to Alpha and Christine Watts, a parcel in Union Township, $140,000.
2019 Castle LLC to Lee Augarten, four parcels in Upper Township, $25,500.
2019 Castle LLC to Dennis Salyers, a parcel in Upper Township, $17,000.
Susan J. Pratt to Amy and William Smith, 1.6 acres in Lawrence Township, property valued at $15,000.
Nicholas K. Bryant et al. to Timothy Dickess et al., a parcel in Lawrence Township, $61,000.
Clayton Meadows to Shawn and Deanna Holliday, a parcel in Perry Township, $25,000.
Charles R. and Tamara Spurlock to Evan R. and Jodi L. Hall, a parcel in Rome Township, $43,900.
Roger W. Jarvis to John M. Anson, a parcel in Perry Township, $100,000.
Michael D. Rowe et al. to Joshua Harmon, five parcels in Upper Township, $145,000.
Edison L. Adkins to Eddie and Karen Gillispie, four parcels in Rome Township, $55,000.
Marlin G. Nance Jr. to Luke T. and Malenna Taylor, a parcel in Windsor Township, $1,000.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., to Dean and Angela Willis, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $44,900.
Daniel Redwick to Connie S. Norris, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $13,230.
Ashley N. Taylor to Shawn A. Morrison, two parcels in Perry Township, $95,000.
Jonathan P. and Christa O’Brien to Hayden T. Straight et al.., 2.02 acres in Mason Township, $153,000.
The Ohio Valley Bank Company to G&G Properties and Investments LLC, a parcel in Windsor Township, $5,000.
Tony R. and Shannon Webb to Jeremy Sanders, two parcels in Rome Township, $149,000.
Robert E. and Linda K. Dennis to James T. Fuller, a parcel in Union Township, $98,000.
C.J. Meadows to Brenda S. Baldridge, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $5,000.
C.J. Meadows to Brenda S. Baldridge, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $2,000.
Sean K. Walker to Codi L. Matney, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $82,000.
Ice Creek Land Co. to BWC Properties, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $55,000.
Timothy and Regina Adkins to Brody A. McComas, two parcels in Union Township, $113,500.
David and Sabrina Watson, a parcel in Fayette Township, $69,000.
Terry L. Gannon Sr. et al. to Danny R. and Kristi L. Jenkins, a parcel in Hamilton Township, property valued at $18,000.
Danny R. and Kristi L. Jenkins to John M. Noel, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $13,130
Scott Prichard to Nicholas Gallaher, five parcels in Union Township, $7,000.
Megan Marie Sharp, 29, and Kaylee Marie Bloomfield, 19, South Portsmouth, Kentucky.
Cody Samuel McLaughlin, 29, and Andrea May Martin, 35, Ironton.
Benjamin Daniel Keeney, 39, and Laura Leigh Ferguson, 24, Proctorville.
Cody David Neal Blankenship, 22, and Michaela Annaleisa James, 22, Chesapeake.
Evan Blake McKnight, 23, and Tara Lynn Watts, 21, Chesapeake.
Orville Eugene Miller, 34, Boyd County, and Mindi Joell Daniels, 29, Lawrence County.
Jonah William Graybeal, 22, Scottown, and Katelin Grace Shafer, 20, Proctorville.
Jonathon Richard Booth, 25, and Lillian Paige Parker, 20, Hurricane, West Virginia.
Zachary Stephen Joyce, 26, and Kaitlyn Renee May, 25, Huntington.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Teresa Lawless, $3,222.95 plus costs allegedly due.
Liberty Bank, Park Avenue, Ironton, vs. Michael W. Carey, South 10th Street, Ironton, et al., for lien and for property to be sold.
Debbie R. Hasenauer, Main Street, Coal Grove, vs. Jo-Lin Health Center, Ironton, et al., for workers compensation benefits and for a jury trial.
Michael T. Strother, Jackson Avenue, Ashland, vs. Foundation Building Materials, Tustin, CA, et al., for workers compensation benefits and for a jury trial.
Robert Bunker, South 6th Street, Ironton vs. Motor Parts Wholesale, Ironton, et al., for workers compensation benefits and for a jury trial.
Scott Chemical Company, South 3rd Street, Ironton, vs. Car Wash Supply, South 3rd Street, Ironton, et al., for an unspecified amount of damages and costs allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Nationstar Mortgage, Coppell, Texas, vs. Nancy Owens, South 6th Street, Ironton, et al., $108,638.41 plus interest allegedly due and for property to be sold.
Nationstar Mortgage vs. Donna McDaniel, Township Road 1248, Proctorvil, et al., $164,746.70 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Discover Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Brittni Bowman, Ohio 775, Scottown, $15,022.29 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
Freedom Mortgage Corp., Fishers, Indiana, vs. Ted and Yvonne Riedel, Private Drive 13, Ironton, $291,384.59 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.