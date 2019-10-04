Lisa D. Massie to Lisa D. Massie et al., 90.23 acres in Aid Township, $50,000.
Lawrence County Sheriff to Tony A. Blackburn, 54.46 aces in Aid Township, property valued at $40,000.
Cynthia Neal to Adrienne Carlisle, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $3,000.
Jason R. Morrison to Patrick K. Stahl, a parcel in South Point, $21,500.
Chris H. Destocki to Signal 43 Properties LLC, three parcels in Upper Township, $3,000.
Joyce A. Casket et al. to Brandon Long et al., two parcels in Upper Township, $120,000.
Brian S. Mannon et al. to Jeremy J. Adams, a parcel in Rome Township, $25,992.
Millie J. Adams, trustee, to Donald E. Adkins et al., a parcel in South Point, $250,000.
Amanda L. and Thomas S. Cleary to Amanda Beaver, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $98,500.
Timothy E. Hackworth et al. to Samantha Casey, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $53,500.
Rebecca Huffman to Leslie Edens, a parcel in Union Township, $175,500.
Kimberly Schwartz to Sabrina R. Burto, two parcels in Upper Township, $103,000.
Michael A. and Wendi M. Dills to Jerry and Susan Skeens, three parcels in Union Township, $220,000.
Gary W. and Carla E. Salyers to Ryan C. McClintock, a parcel in Rome Township, $82,520.
Joseph P. Bokouitz et al. to Brian and Brenda K. Roach, 4.13 acres in Lawrence Township, $5,800.
Billie Pratt to Danny J. Fry, 3.4 acres in Perry Township, $10,000.
Belinda G. Frasier to Barbara L. Anderson, a parcel in Union Township, $185,000.
Gilbert M. and Sharon M. Fulks to Victor D. Smith et al., a parcel in Union Township, $114,500.
Betty J. and Leonard Bragg to Shawn and Wendy McGoon, two parcels in Rome Township, $60,000.
Diana L. Woodyard et al. to Diana and Brian J. Woodyard, a parcel in South Point, $23,978.79.
Wayne L. and Melanie F. Taylor to Brent A. Dickess, three parcels in Aid Township, $2,250.
Christopher Chapman to Michael A. Stratton, a parcel in Perry Township, $80,000.
Larry and Michelle Gould to James C. and Katie L. Fulks, a parcel in Union Township, $75,000.
Michael B. Wilson to Barry Adkins Jr. and Keisha Adkins, 3.71 acre in Aid Township, $117,500.
Robert C. and Jessica R. Canterbury to Steven A. Boyd, a parcel in Fayette Township, $135,000.
Canterberry Company LLC to Brian S. Nelson, a parcel in Rome Township, $62,500.
Eleanor R. Daniels et al. Dennis K. Sanchez, a parcel in Fayette Township, $66,000.
Jarod Dwight Walker, 38, and Kelly Ann Clary, 39, Proctorville.
Jeremy Todd Schwab, 39, Ironton, and Monica Gail Tharp, 40, Hurricane.
Abbrielle Ann Yates, 24, Raceland, Ky., and Amber Michelle Belcher, 23, Greenup, Ky.
Charles Wyatt Brown, 26, Ironton, and Colleen L. Bryant, 30 Scottown.
Kenneth Scott Coburn, 52, Boyd County, and Rebecca Joann Sprouse, 36, Lawrence County.
Scott Edward Bush, 54, and Richard Edward Gnesda, 57, South Point.
Jeremiah Michael Simpson, 36, and Alexis Leanne Potter, 19, Proctorville.
Isaac Matthew Lucas, 26, Genoa, WV, and Robin Elizabeth Marsh, 21, Lavalette.
John A. Thomas, 27, and Daley Ashley Wilson, 25, Proctorville.
Forest L. Halterman Jr., 46, and Maranda Louise Dixon, 26, Ironton.
Brenton Coleman Delong, 45, and Angela Dawn Myers, 43, Ironton.
Jabob Alexander Sparks, 27, Ashland, and Bethany Anna Moore, 20, Ironton.
Clayton James Clevenger, 26, Ironton, and Laura Brianne Whitt, 27, Ashland.