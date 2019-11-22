Marjorie Heighton et ao l to TRR Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $10,000
Park Avenue Real Estate LLC to Sean E. and Cheryl B. Adkins, two parcels in South Point, $3,000.
Jerry L. and Barbara J. Martin to Deborah Baker, a parcel in Union Township, $175,000.
Dustin Holschuh to Lori A. and Warner O. Hilderbrant, two parcels in Proctorville, $84,000.
Willard Harned to David A. and Peggy A. Engle, 6.64 acres in Elizabeth Township, $11,500.
Timothy J. and Auburn G. Smith to Cody Massie et al., 7.85 acres in Upper Township, $205,000.
Karen S. Wright to Billy S. and Sarah J. Akers, 7.9 acres in Upper Township, $11,000.
Levona S. Cooley to Angela M. and Gary L. Forman, 18.8 acres in Perry Township, $170,000.
Janet R. Walker to Tammy D. Perry, three parcels in Union Township, $72,000.
David M. Wells et al. to Douglas Hammett Jr., two parcels in Perry Township, $34,000.
Ryan Bunker to Mark K. and Michelle L. Scott, a parcel in Coal Grove, $72,000.
James A. Dilley et al. to Joseph L. and Meredith S. Hall, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $38,000.
Estate of Roy L Sites to Juanita Wilson, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $65,000.
Estate of Ralph Kerns to Greggory A. Howard, a parcel in Perry Township, $2,500.St
Raymond E. and Gloria M. Pennington to Jason M. Randle et al., 5.76 acres in Symmes Township, $15,000.
Georgianna Rockwell to Ironton Area Youth Soccer Association, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $40,000.
Beverly N. and Robert Stepheson to Timothy and Kiera B. Thacker, 37.37 acres in WiTndsor Township, $170,000.
Shanna Watson to Stephen T. Pitsenbarger, a parcel in Perry Township, $97,000.
Bayview Loan Servicing to 2019 Castle LLC, two parcels in Union Township, $2,000.
Benjamin Shane Bays, 47, and Melia Renee Henson, 44, Chesapeake.
Timmie A. Fortner, Township Road 615, South Point, vs. Dapeca LLC, South Point, et al., appeal filed seeking workers compensation benefits.
Ford Motor Credit Co., Mesa, AZ, vs. Lena Bond, Township Road 161, South Point, $11,577.61 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
Jean F. and Clare Y. Gill, County Road 1, South Point, vs. Justbran Inc., Township Road 1034, South Point, for land contract to be cancelled.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Coral Gables, FL, vs. Mark K. Miller, Township Road 1363, Chesapeake, et al., $181,707.33 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy. MI, vs. Aaron and Angela Maynard, Fitzpatrick Street, South Point, et al., $107,523.90 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.