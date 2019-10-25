Barry Phillips to Andrew P. Otworth, 46.62 acres in Elizabeth Township, $54,430.
Diane G. Brown to Austin L. Riddle, a parcel in Upper Township, $13,000.
Riverview Buildings LLC to C-3 Freedom House, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $127,800.
Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to Fruth Pharmacy, 2.21 acres in Ironton Annex, $931,524.67.
Sharon K. Poston to Anita C. Jenkins, a parcel in Fayette Township, $2,500.
Dianna L. Conley to Rickey L. and Dreama D. Christian, two parcels in Union Township, $25,000.
Angela Ruggles to Michael L. and Jacqueline D. Jones, a parcel in Fayette Township, $17,000.
Debra Bellomy to Christopher W. and Jessica Ridenour, a parcel in Upper Township, $79,900.
Bryan E. and Sarah R. Maynard to Donald Stahl et al., a parcel in Proctorville, $70,900.
Ulonda and Patrick Lovelace to Lyndsy K. Higgins, a parcel in Fayette Township, $124,000.
Raymond E. and Ernestine Boster to Jack W. and Patsy Tolliver, 81.63 acres in Rome Township, $350,000.
Sheri Williams et al. to Taylor and John Shepard, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $8,000.
Ronald E. Houchin to Roger G. Miller, a parcel in Fayette Township, $5,000.
Jennifer L. Boggs to Derique D. and Kathryn J. Bacon, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward and Hamilton Townships, $105,000.
Eric Lee Summers, 31, and Danielle Renae Daniels, 26, Lawrence County.
Gary Dale Fraley, 63, and Alberta Lynn Cremeans, 49, Ironton.
James Cody Pierce, 27, New Boston, Ohio, and Kaylee Rachelle Thompson, 29, Kitts Hill.
Logan Douglas McCallister, 29, and Kayla Leanne Brumbaugh, 27, South Point.
Michael Raymond Eicher, 51, and Barbara Jeanne Moore, 54, South Point.
John Mason Brown, 32, Coal Grove, and Elizabeth Danielle Osborne, 29, Martin, Ky.
John Thomas Bailey, 31, Ashland and Kelsey Ann Hunt, 25, Kenova.
Colby Stephen Wickline, 21, and Kasey Lynn Barker, 21, Wayne.
Cabell Huntington Hospital vs. Anisa J. Bryant, County Road 19, Kitts Hill, $16,983.71 allegedly due.
Cabell Huntington Hospital vs. Nancy S. Hall, South 5th Street, Ironton, $15,711.79 allegedly due.
PennyMac Loan Services, Westlake Village, CA, vs. Maria Queen, County Road 33, Oak Hill, Ohio, et al., $63,493.20 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Velocity Investments LLC. Wall, NJ, vs. Eric Maddy, South 6th Street, Ironton, $15,419.30 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
Ohio Valley Bank Company, Gallipolis, Ohio, vs. Anthony L. McQuaid, Township Road 1386, Proctorville, $117,307.52 plus interest and attorney fees allegedly due.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Mount Laurel, NJ, vs. Estate of Robert S. Nunley, et al., $73,361.20 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
PNC Bank, Miamisburg, Ohio, vs. John Spoljaric Jr., Franklin Furnace, Ohio, et al., $57,937.15 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.