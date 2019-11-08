Ramey Trust to Kenneth L. Dillon, three parcels in Athalia, $50,000.
Kathy and Jim Kratzenberg to Lawrence County Community Act Organization, nine parcels in Ironton, $100,000.
American Advisors Group to Katherine J. Clark, 1.13 acres in Rome Township, $164,900.
Cynthia A. Lewis et al. to Ryan Cameron, a parcel in union Township, $38,500.
Francis M. and Bernadette A. Kinney to Richard L. Holston, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $20,600.
Monica and Anthony McClellan to Heather M. Stewart et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $229,000.
George L. Schenberg to Whitnie M. and Sara L. Cline, a parcel in Fayette Township, $189,000.
Leona Hampton to R.C.B. Land Co., 1.15 acres in Perry Township, $2,000.
Christie A. and Kristen L. Martin to Zachery Ball, a parcel in South Point, $115,400.
Steven N. and Peggy A. Rowe to Don and Pam Simpson, a parcel in South Point, $130,000.
Erik J. and Amber M. Coffee to Chad Fitzpatrick, a parcel in Perry Township, $13,500.
Jeffrey S. Riley to Nickouls D. Fielder, a parcel in Rome Township, $190,000.
Park Avenue Development LLC to JMC Real Estate Holdings LLC, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $82,500.
Melody Whitted to Ernestine Skidmore, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $100,000.
Randy L. Mullins to Barry and Veronica Armstrong, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $18,000.
Keith A. Clay to Austin J. and Jonathan C. Gannon, 8.05 aces in Upper Township, $15,000.
Lois Jean Lowe to Richard P. Stonerock, 37.78 acres in Hamilton Township, property valued at $8,000.
Denise H. Miller et al. to Dylan B. and Megan M. Jameson, three parcels in Rome Township, $60,000.
Paul E. Willis Sr. to Debra S. Bellomy, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $36,700.
Marvin L. and Kay Hughes to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, a parcel in Perry Township, $66,000.
Lawrence R. and Brenda S. Fields to Jason and Ruth A. Lewis, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $1,000.
Kevin D. and Jennifer D. Wilds to Bradley G. Sturgill, a parcel in Upper Township, $149,000.
Kennon Clarkson to Aaron M. and Hannah L. Withrow, two parcels in Rome Township, $159,500.
Alva W. Allen to Virginia C. Hunt et al., a parcel in Ironton Annex, $140,000.
Nathaniel Patrick Dunlap, 18, and Nichole Dawn Roseberry, 19, Ironton.
Michael Henry Costello, 70, and Rosemary M. Azzari, 72, Brooklawn, New Jersey.
Nathan Cole Jefferson, 22, and Breanna Elizabeth Chapman, 20, Huntington.
Brian Dale Wade, 61, and Kelli Jo Jenkins, 54, South Point.
Christopher Blaine Sheppard, 24, and Emily Nicole Russell, 19, Crown City.
Bank of New York Mellon, Mount Laurel, New Jersey, vs. Debra K. Massie, Carrico Drive, Coal Grove, et al., $79,892.02 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Chania Brown, South 8th Street, Ironton, $696.97 plus costs allegedly due.
NewRez LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Estate of Thomas S. Schollenberger, Proctorville, et al., $128,710.40 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Deutsche Bank National Trust, West Palm Beach, Florida, vs. Ken R. Mays, Scherer Road, Ironton, et al., $48,738.11 plus costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Gary Monroe, South 6th Street, Ironton, $1,165.31 plus costs allegedly due.
Synchrony Bank vs. Shane Crips, South 11th Street, Ironton, $1,019.77 plus costs allegedly due.
Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust, Ironton, vs. Betty M. Ferrell-Kelley, South Charleston, West Virginia, $7,563.51 plus interest, costs and attorney fees allegedly due.
Siarra Workman, Blue Ribbon Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, vs. Mary Sexton, Lucasville, for an unspecified amount of damages allegedly due and for a jury trial.
DNF Associates, Getzville, New York, vs. Annette Johnson, County Road 1, South Point, $1,744.46 plus interest allegedly due.