Land transfers
Ronald White to Lawrence D. and Melissa A. Lee, 3.04 acres in Union Township, $75,000.
Sheila R. Meadows to Anthony W. White, five parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, property valued at $148,000.
Charles R. Hazelett Jr. to John Moss, two parcels in Aid Township, $85,000.
Jennifer L. Graham et al. to Stephen and Jennifer Murray, two parcels in Rome Township, $235,000.
City National Bank of West Virginia to Austin Robinson, two parcels in Coal Grove, $27,500.
Estate of Mary E. Phillips to Joshua and Megan Mulkey, two parcels in Coal Grove, $56,000.
Justin M. Kerns, trustee, to Terry J. Tipton, two parcels in Decatur Township, property valued at $47,840.
Thomas Bracke to JCAA Farms LLC, 4.01 acres in Windsor Township, $4,000.
Estate of Gail M. Coffman to Janie R. Morris et al., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $65,000.
Lowell and Carol Damron to Christopher S. Nolin, a parcel in Union Township, $103,000.
Lurlie F. Reynolds to Philip S. and Kristi L. Wilson, a parcel in Chesapeake, $3,000.
James and Angela L. Badgett to James L. and Alyssa Leonard, a parcel in Fayette Township, $30,000.
Andrew L. and Jessica Dickson to Hansford Picklesimer, two parcels in Union Township, $60,000.
Garold L. and Lois A. Herrell to Gregory K. and Michele L. Elks, 29.07 acres in Aid Township, $30,000.
Shawn C. and Sami Jo Powell to Roger Stevens II, 1.5 acres in Aid Township, property valued at $20,000.
Bonnie G. Sargent to Chloe Hostetler, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $105,000.
Andrew H. and Mindy L. Clark to Jami N. and Gilbert P. Ball, a parcel in Aid Township, $238,000.
Robin Y. Linkfield to Gilbert and Jami Ball, 1.6 acres in Aid Township, $3,840.
Quinn Land Development Co. LLC to Aaron H. Bailey, a parcel in Rome Township, $65,000.
Barbara Cashion to Kenneth S. and Cheryl L. Shuff, a parcel in Rome Township, $150,000.
Norman and Judy Galloway to Lines and Jennifer Graham, a parcel in Rome Township, $272,400.
Justine Beckelheimer to Carol J. Thunderdance, two parcels in Fayette Township, $105,000.
Paula S. Smith to James C. Tweel, two parcels in Union Township, $262,500.
Estate of Harriett J. Lloyd to Russell J. and Rosemary Accidentale, a parcel in Rome Township, $127,500.
Suits filed
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Maryville, Tennessee, vs. William D. McFann, Ohio 373, Pedro, et al., $42.846.97 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Modena Maree Grigsby, Township Road 336, Ironton, $693.92 plus costs allegedly due.
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Emily Mays, Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, et al., for back taxes, for lien and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, vs. James D. Leffingwell, Township Road 36, South Point, for back taxes, for lien and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, vs. Paul A. Kinney, Township Road 1034, South Point, et al., for back taxes, for lien and for property to be sold.
Marriage licenses
Lane Morgan Wilson, 23, and McKenzie Cheyanne Sheppard, 21, Kitts Hill.
Seth Russell May, 26, and Heather May Willis, 33, Ironton.
Roger Lee McCarty III, and Jordan T. Leach, 22, South Point.
Steven Curtis Watts, 21, Gallipolis, Ohio, and Abigail Rose Kates, 20, Chesapeake.
Tyler Mason Rimmer, 25, and Sarah Beth Sturgill, 22, Barboursville.
Heath Robert Bridges, 30, and Madison Paige McKnight, 24, South Point.