LAND TRANSFERS
n Brian and Diana Woodyard to David A. and Connie R. Adkins, a parcel in Union Township, $196,500.
n Brian S. and Ruth O. Cook to Larry Vanden et al, three parcels in Rome Township, $230,000.
n Gerald and Amy Ferguson to Christopher and Lindsey A. Parker, two parcels in Lawrence Township, $294,500.
n Catherine G. and Gary Ellis to James Burns, a parcel in Windsor Township, $23,500.
n Pamela G. Mathes to Shawn M. Yates, a parcel in South Point, $20,000.
n Edwin D. Keith to Gary A. and Roma L. Adkins, a parcel in Union Township, $184,900.
n Christian J. Morgan to Frederic C. and Loretta M. Webb, a parcel in Decatur Township, $139,000.
n John S. and Geana M. Pannell to Lauren P. and George Cline III, a parcel in Union Township, $175,000.
n Johnnie and Sherry A. Sias to Lilyana Turner et al, three parcels in Union Township, $130,800.
n Joshua and Tabitha Reaper to Andrew McLaughlin, a parcel in Fayette Township, $164,100.
n Brenda K. Neville to Emily E. Freeman, a parcel in Fayette Township, $175,000.
n Gerald R. Bennett to Jerry R. and Maryellen Osborne, a parcel in Rome Township, $245,000.
n Nance Family Trust to Hunter Boggs, a parcel in Perry Township, $75,000.
n Liberty Bank to Katilyn E. Scott et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $90,000.
n Estate of Wanda J. Harvey to Christopher Johnson, a parcel in Perry Township, $138,000.
n Bradley K. Cantrell to Michael S. and Melanie Slayton, a parcel in Union Township, $81,500.
n A. Josephine McCormick to Kevin L. and Sherri L. Salyer, a parcel in Union Township, $4,000.
n Linda L. Carpenter to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Perry Township, $85,000.
n Kelly R. Toney to Peoples Bank, two parcels in Upper Township, $78,888.86.
n Roy Osborn II to Dora A. Tackett, two parcels in Coal Grove, $27,000.
n Big Bay 6 to Jordan Bigler, a parcel in Coal Grove, $32,000.
n Big Bay 6 to Chatfield Property 2 LLC, 4.09 acres in Union Township, $60,000.
n Robert and Mary Lambert to Randall L. Lambert et al, three parcels in Rome Township, $21,360.
n Glenna F. Ramey to Frankie Cook et al, four parcels in Perry Township, $148,530.
n Riley Development Company to Myron T. and Alise R. Bradley, a parcel in Rome Township, $360,000.
n Theresa McMaster to Christopher T. and Sarah J. Call, a parcel in Union Township, $20,000.
n Frank Ferguson to James E. Taylor, 1.02 acres in Rome Township, $41,500.
n Brandon and Heather Black to Mike and Mary Jenkins, a parcel in Rome Township, $252,000.
n Donald O. Cox to Montierre Development, 12.79 acres in Decatur Township, $65,000.
n Mark C. and Brenda D. Compston to Gerald and Amy Ferguson, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $255,000.
n Sarah Henson to Jacob Anglin, a parcel in Windsor Township, $189,900.
n Doris L. Jordan to Walter and Laura Napier, 3.29 acres in Fayette Township, $140,000.
n David S. and Donna K. Knipp to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $96,658.
n Christopher D. Long to PNC Bank, a parcel in Decatur Township, $38,400.
n Gerald A. Rowe KK et al to Connie Mayle, a parcel in South Point, $134,900.
n Jamie Warner to Timothy and Lori Adkins, a parcel in Union Township, $40,000.
n Daniel T. McCown, executor, to Keith R. Swanson, 9.7 acres in Union Township, $51,000.
n Brittany N. Henry et al to Noah P. Runyon et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $112,000.