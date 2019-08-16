Bruner Land Company to David Turverville Jr. et al., 11.03 acres in Washington Township, $19,900.
Beverly A. Nance to Leigh Smith, 7.96 acres in Coal Grove, $10,000.
Robert D. Burnap to Christopher A. and Brittney R. Crager, 19.39 acres in Mason Township, $139,000.
Chatham Steel Corporation to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, 12.26 acres in Hamilton Township, $170,000.
Kimberly and Howard Curtis et al to Patricia Adkins, a parcel in South Point, $100,000.
Cheri Ulrich et al., to Michael Caldwell, a parcel in Rome Township, $229,900.
David and Angela Rutherland to Eric and Allison Fields, 4.48 acres in Coal Grove, $37,000.
Peggy E. Crews to Daniel W. Young II et al., 46.35 acres in Windsor Township, $225,000.
Robert J. Marks to Sarah P. Marcum, 6.29 acres in Windsor Township, $10,000.
Chimera REO 2018-NR1 to 2019 Castle, LLC, four parcels in Upper Township, $10,300.
Wayne L. and Caroline Toler to Boyd R. and Susan L. Rorabaugh, two parcels in Rome Township, $300,000.
Joseph A. and Sandra H. Beckett to Joshua K. and Natalie Teague, a parcel in Union Township, $210,000.
Rosemary McKenzie et al to David L. and Rita J. Hatfield, a parcel in Rome Township, $280,000.
Samantha J. and Justin M. Lister to Debbie S. Crager, a parcel in Windsor Township, $96,000.
Park Avenue Development to Michael L. and Myrtle R. Nelson, 1.03 acres in Lawrence Township, $97,700.
Carolyn Kay Martin to Jeff and Casandra Humphrey, three parcels in Lawrence Township, $130,000.
Mary K. and Jack C. Kessick et al to James Billheimer, two parcels in Union Township, $133,000.
ILJK LLC to Ironton, OH 0817 LLC, 15 parcels containing 1.71 acres in Ironton, $885,000.
Sally J. Harless, trustee, to Bradley and DeAnna Allen, a parcel in Fayette Township, $120,000.
Charlotte E. and Eddie Black to William E. Black, 5.12 acres in Union Township, $65,000.
Shirley Bond to David A. Gierens et al., a parcel in Perry Township, $139,000.
William E. Daniel to Adam P. and Marisa J. Hock, two parcels in South Point, $232,500.
Estate of Joyce M. Rodgers to Howard F. Parsons Jr. a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $88,000.
Estate of Mary E. Smith to Gregory Swarts, a parcel in Coal Grove, $23,333.33
David M. and Rebecca L. Wells et al., to Bobby L. Marcum, a parcel in South Point, $41,000.
James A Montgomery to Nicole L. Whitten, 1.18 acres in Union Township, $127,000.
Mike Enyart Sons to Jimmy and Kimberly Harmon, Acres in Perry Township, $80,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to David Ashworth, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $25,000.
Shawn Allen Boyd, 45, and Dusty Dawn Conley, 35, Ironton.
Christopher Gerald Jones, 50, Huntington, and Stacy Lynn Latham, 47, South Point.
Andrew Corey Hall, 31, and Courtney Danielle Both, 29, Barboursville.