LAND TRANSFERS
n John A. and Tiffany B. Scott to Daniel A. Yoder et al, two parcels in Lawrence Township, $100,000.
n Cheryl D. Klaiber to Carl R. and Patricia A. Gibson, 10 parcels in Fayette Township, $70,000.
n Harry E. Wilson et al to Kristin A. Pancake et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $112,000.
n Danny and Savannah Miller to Frances K. Worley life estate et al, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $90,000.
n James D. and Deanna D. Cordle to Dennis L. Salyers, two parcels in Upper Township, $18,000.
n Deborah J. Sabin to Chester Pack et al, four parcels in Rome Township, $172,500.
n Robert Payne et al to Terry and Vickie Wagner, 1.42 acres in Fayette Township, $25,000.
n Joe and Robin Kenney to James Gannon, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $17,500.
n E. Carroll Wright, trustee, to Courtney Hamlin, 1.45 acres in Fayette Township, $53,020.
n Ashley and Owen Woodward to Jamie L. and Michael A. Campbell, a parcel in Fayette Township, $195,500.
n Ferrell White et al to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $31,441.
n Summer C. Bohaychuk to Lee and Becky Argarten, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $28,000.
n Lloyd Collins to Benjamin A. Gerber et al, a parcel in Decatur Township, $224,900.
n Mark S. and Glenda D. Rutledge to Generations Propane LLC, 1.67 acres in Upper Township and Ironton 4th Ward, $50,000.
n Sheryl L. Ferguson to Jason A. Ervin et al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $135,000.
n Whitney Murphy et al to Rebecca S. Spiert, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $121,500.
n Big Bay 6 to Ogopogo Corp., a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $50,000.
n Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization to Kody Burns, a parcel in Windsor Township, $25,000.
n Preston Development LLC to Benjamin E. Murphy et al, 2.54 acres in Upper Township, $55,000.
n Daniel J. and Lorelei Holschuh et al to Appplewood Family Apartments, 3.14 acres in Rome Township, $504,780.
n Daniel J. and Lorelei Holschuh et al to Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Development, 1.31 acres in Rome Township, $211,220.
n Estate of Clarice E. Floyd to Carolyn F. and James E. Johnson III, three parcels in Rome Township, $257,000.
n Debbie Pemberton, trustee, to Joseph Lester, two parcels in Athalia, $10,000.
n Elizabeth Darby to John E. Waginger, two parcels in Hamilton Township, $7,000.
n J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Zhiyong Lin, a parcel in Poctorville, $30,000.
n Gail Sheets to Kristan L. and Robert Perkey, 14.05 acres in Windsor Township, $139,900.
n Henry and Darlene Stevenson to Julia Dillon, a parcel in Windsor Township, $21,000.
n Danny and Lorelei Holschuh et al to Brandon K. Kitts et al, 14.11 acres in Rome Township, $110,000.
n Liberty Bank to Christopher S. and Lorie L. Mount, a parcel in Coal Grove, $55,000.
n Jane S. Brown to Sarah L. Riley, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $50,000.