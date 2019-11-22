IRONTON — A recanvass of votes in the Nov. 5 primary election provided the following results:
While Arthur D. Suiter and Chuck Olkaker were elected to two seats on the Chesapeake Board of Education, Wes Sites with only 29 write-in votes won the third school board seat. Suiter had 912 votes and Oldaker had 790 in the race for three seats on the board.
Garold Cox defeated Timothy A. Boggs by a vote of 213 to 68 in the race for Decatur Township trustee.
Shannon Summers defeated Steve J. Wilds by a total of 392 to 314 for Elizabeth Township trustee.
Justin Gibson defeated Roger Riggs by a total of 835 to 662 for Fayette Township trustee.
Adam Gilmore defeated Scott Gore by a total of 520 to 240 for Lawrence Township trustee.
Brad Carpenter defeated Lois C. Myers by a total of 397 to 63 for Mason Township fiscal officer.
Douglas M. Malone defeated Ron Meadows by a total of 846 to 511 for Perry Township trustee.
Jeff Joseph defeated Teresa Waller Lawless by a total fo 754 to 597 for Perry Township fiscal officer.
Bob Mayo defeated four other candidates to win another term as a Rome Township trustee. Mayo had 778 votes. Tony D. Black II had 132, Thomas Schneider had 382, Edward R. Smith had 541 and Jim Smith had 199.
Dain Spears defeated Thornton C. Thomas by a total of 849 to 569 for Union Township trustee.
Hazel Payne Humphrey defeated Carrie Cheek by a total of 362 to 135 for Windsor Township fiscal officer.
Jon Chris Collier and Jeff Floyd were elected to seats on the Lawrence County Educational Service Center. Floyd had 4,996 votes, Collier had 4,551 and Jane Huff received 3,954.