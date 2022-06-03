IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Matthew Allen Gonzales, 41, of County Road 107, Proctorville, on a felony charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 49-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last several weeks ago that someone stole a 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat valued at $66,000. The check used to buy the vehicle from a resident of Tennessee turned out to be no good.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a drug overdose call last week, a sheriff’s deputy reported that a 54-year-old Columbus man was passed out due to a drug overdose. Emergency personnel administered two doses of Narcan and transported the man to a Huntington hospital. Two other occupants of a vehicle were arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to jail.
DRUG ABUSE: A sheriff’s deputy responded to a drug abuse call several weeks ago and emergency personnel administered Narcan and transported a 24-year-old Ironton man to a Huntington hospital.
DRUG POSSESSION: A sheriff’s deputy last week responded to a possible drug overdose call. A 32-year-old Barboursville woman was administered Narcan and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.
