The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding last week to a call of shots fired, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Brian A. Roseberry, 32, of County Road 124, Chesapeake, on a charge of felonious assault and transported him to jail. Deputies say he fired a shotgun and pointed it at another man and hit a woman in the head with the stock of the weapon, discharging it.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop for speeding last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Scott Christian, 41, of Ohio 650, Ironton, on charges of possession of drugs and possession of heroin and transported him to jail.
RAPE: A 7-year-old boy reported earlier this week that a teenage relative raped him last week.
THEFT: A South Point area resident reported earlier this week that someone stole their information and ran up a bill of $6,410 with American Electric Power.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old Coal Grove man and transported him to jail after the man’s girlfriend said he slapped her and choked her.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 43-year-old Kitts Hill area man and transported him to jail after he allegedly hit a family member and threw him to the ground.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 39-year-old South Point area man on a charge of domestic violence after he threatened to kill his girlfriend.
