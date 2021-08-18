COAL GROVE, Ohio — Lawrence County students will head back to school Wednesday.
Teachers have been holding two days of in-service or professional development the past two days, according to Dawson-Bryant Superintendent Steve Easterling.
Masks are optional, but are strongly recommended, for the 1,200 students in the Coal Grove district, Easterling said.
Teachers also currently have the option of wearing a mask or not, he said.
However, masks are required to be worn by students riding school buses, Easterling said. That requirement comes from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he said.
Last year with the pandemic, many Lawrence County students chose to stay home and learn remotely. That has changed this year as students are heading back to classrooms.
Gov. Mike DeWine required students to wear masks last year. However, the state Legislature took that power away from the governor. This year, DeWine can only strongly recommend that students wear face masks.
