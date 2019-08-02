IRONTON - The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners could be moving back to the courthouse possibly before the end of the year.
The board gave up its offices on the third floor of the courthouse more than six months ago. The office is being used as a Court of Appeals courtroom and offices for Jason Smith, an appellate judge from Ironton.
The commissioners have been meeting most weeks at the offices of the Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Collins Drive in South Point.
Earlier this week, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Lawrence County Port Authority to buy the old National City Bank property at 415 Center St. across the street from the courthouse.
The property also contains some 30 parking places in that block, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the developmental corporation.
The building would be remodeled to serve as offices for the appellate court, said Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.
"We hope to close the deal in 60 days," Kline said.
"We hope to be back at the courthouse before the end of the year," said Commission President Freddie Hayes Jr.
The board will have to remodel the building on Center Street to serve as offices for Smith and then renovate the offices on the third floor of the courthouse to serve as home for the commissioners, he said.
The board also agreed this week to turn over the Paul Porter Park property to the village of Coal Grove, Hayes said.
The county needs Coal Grove to allow for installation of a radio tower to serve emergency services, which are being relocated to the former Ford dealership off U.S. 52 in Coal Grove.