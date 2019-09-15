IRONTON — Lawrence County will save some $400,000 due to a change in how medical care costs for Lawrence County prisoners are computed, according to County Auditor Jason Stephens.
Dr. Colton Copley, a county commissioner, said the county is required to pay only Medicaid costs for prisoner care, Stephens said.
The county owed $512,102.60 in inmate medical billings dating back to November 2017, said Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.
Ohio law allows counties to reimburse medical costs for prisoners at the Medicaid rate, Stephens said. As a result, the county will save $404,662.94, he said.
Another change implemented in the auditor's office this year will save $51,673.16 for prisoners not in custody, according to Stephens.
By law, county taxpayers are responsible for medical care while prisoners are in the custody of the county, Stephens said.
"It is an unfunded, unpredictable and sometimes unwieldy mandate that is a challenge to the county budget," he said.
It was Copley who told officials that the county is required to make payments for inmates' medical bills at the rate set forth by the Ohio Department of Medicaid as opposed to the rate billed to the county.
The finance department in the auditor's office also worked with the sheriff's office to make sure that inmates the county was being billed for were actually in county custody at the time the care was billed for, according to Stephens.
The sheriff's office and the auditor's office found numerous bills for services to individuals who were not under the custody of the county at the time medical service was rendered, according to Stephens.
"As a result of this work, the county is now current on all past medical bills, while at the same time saving the general fund over $450,000," Stephens said.