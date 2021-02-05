The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210129_191044

The Lawrence County Township Association's 2021 officers are, from left, Brian Pinkerman, president; Larry Pernestti, treasurer; Cheyrl Jenkins, secretary; and Cole Webb, vice president.

 Submitted photo

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lawrence County Township Association met on Friday, Jan. 29, at Rome Township for its 2021 Organizational Meeting.

Guest speakers included Melissa Mullins with the Lawrence County Health Department, Stephanie Helms and Seth Summers with Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District Recycling and Litter Prevention and Doug Mills with S&S Tire, according to a news release from Cheyrl Jenkins.

The 2021 officers who were elected to serve the association are: Brian Pinkerman, president; Larry Pernestti, treasurer; Cheyrl Jenkins, secretary; and Cole Webb, vice president.

The association membership consists of township trustees and fiscal officers from the 14 townships in Lawrence County, along with associate members. The County Association is supported by the State of Ohio Township Association, which works to promote and preserve township government by playing an active role in the legislative process on behalf of townships, as well as continuing to educate township officials about the duties, responsibilities and benefits of the township form of government.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.