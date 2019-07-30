SOUTH POINT, Ohio - Lawrence County voters will decide this fall whether to approve a 2.5 mill tax levy to support the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The board last week agreed to put the issue before voters during the November general election. The tax will raise an additional $2.8 million a year for the board, which provides services to about 500 individuals in Lawrence County with developmental disabilities.
The tax proposal is for 10 years. An existing tax already provides $2,345,671 for programs to support developmental disabilities services. The board operates the Open Door School in Ironton and the Early Childhood Development Center in Sheridan. It also provides services for adults with developmental disabilities.
County officials were asked to put the 10-year tax proposal on the ballot earlier this year.
The new tax would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $87.50 per year in taxes for the next 10 years.
The board of developmental disabilities, meanwhile, is renovating the Tri-State Industries building in Coal Grove to serve Open Door students. The building currently is being renovated and will serve students when classes resume in August.
The renovated Open Door School should be ready for students in a few weeks.
The board is projected to have a financial shortfall of nearly $900,000 by the end of 2020 due to the increased cost of providing services, according to board officials.
The deficit could increase to $2 million in 2021.
The commissioners, once again meeting at the Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce offices in South Point, also heard a report from County Treasurer Steve Burcham. He said his office collected a record $47.2 million in taxes this year. It was an increase of $9.7 million in tax receipts from last year, Burcham said.
His office sent out notices to more than 400 property owners earlier this year who owed back taxes.
"That helped drive the increase in taxes," he said.
More than 70% of tax receipts go to local schools, Burcham said.
In other action, the board adopted a resolution to submit an application for $500,000 in community development block grant funds to extend a sewer line to the Scioto County sewer district to serve industries, including Pure Cycle, along County Road 1A in Franklin Furnace.
The industrial sewer line could cost an estimated $1.1 million, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization. If funded, the money could be available next year, he said.
Kline also is seeking a $250,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the project. The rest of the funds, about $400,000, would come from sewer taps, he said.
The existing line currently stops at Sum Coke. If funded, it would be extended to the former Dow Chemical Site and business and industrial, Kline said.
The board also named Heather Ervin and Jeff Eastham to the county's Storm Water Task Force effective Aug. 1. The terms would run through July 31, 2022.