IRONTON — A Lawrence County woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison after pleading guilty to escape, tampering with evidence and vandalism.
Katey N. Hinton, 38, of Township Road 171, Scottown, Ohio, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Angela M. Stafford, 43, of Township Road 1404, South Point, Ohio, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and identity fraud. She was sentenced to a year in prison. The sentence can run concurrent with any charges or probation violations she faces in Kentucky.
In other cases:
- Ronald Viars, 55, who is homeless, was found competent to stand trial following several evaluations at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. Viars has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, violation of a protection order and carrying a concealed weapon. Another pretrial was set for Sept. 23.
- Phillip Devaney, 39, of the 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete drug abuse counseling. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Adam E. Daniels, 40, of the 100 block of North High Street, Huntington, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of heroin, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor falsification. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.