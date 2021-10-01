IRONTON — Lawrence County residents are invited to review and provide written comment on the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is being updated by a planning team.
The county’s current plan was originally developed and adopted subsequent to November 2003. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires all counties to have a current plan to remain eligible for federal mitigation funds and programs.
The updated plan will incorporate past and current hazard-event information, as well as risk assessments; identification and documentation of hazards; benefit cost analysis where required; and other aspects of potential future mitigation efforts in the county. The plan includes information concerning flooding, tornadoes, winter storms, earthquakes and other natural hazards that have or could affect the county.
Michael Boster, director of the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, said a planning team from various areas within and outside of the county is helping with the update.
“Participants in the update process include representatives from state, county, municipal and township governmental entities as well as emergency response, private agencies, organizations and citizens from the county who are all stakeholders in the process,” Boster said in a news release. “By updating the plan collaboratively, the county can best identify all areas of risk, assess the magnitude of the risks and develop strategies and priorities for reducing the risks. The planning team welcomes public input into the process.”
The public can review and provide written comment on the current plan between today and Oct. 29 at the following locations:
The Ironton branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, 321 S. 4th St., Ironton
The Emergency Management Agency office located at 715 Lane St., Suite 300, in Coal Grove between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment by calling 740-533-4375
The Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District office located at 5459 Ohio 217, Willow Wood, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or by appointment by calling 740-867-4737
