IRONTON — Despite the state-mandated closure of the Open Door School in Ironton due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities is using available technological resources to ensure the needs, health and safety of people with developmental disabilities are being met.
Board administrators meet at least three times a week to discuss plans for how to continuously provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Ohio schools were closed March 16 and the closure later was extended through May 1. On March 21, the governor ordered adult day services with more than 10 people to close.
In mid-March, the board ordered staff to work remotely to offer services, said Tim Nunnery, communications and resource developmental director for the county board.
Social distancing requirements have affected home visits for the early intervention and service and support departments, Nunnery said. The agency has set up several remote programs for the 500 individuals the county serves.
Meanwhile, the agency’s 1.75 mill, five-year levy remains on the Ohio primary ballot. The election now has been changed to mail-in ballots. However, individuals with disabilities can still vote at the Lawrence County Board of Elections office at the courthouse in Ironton.
The deadline for mail-in ballots is April 27. However, absentee ballots can be submitted and dropped off at a box outside the 5th Street door of the courthouse, across the street from the Lawrence County’s Sheriff’s Office by 7:30 p.m. April 28.
Absentee ballots can be requested by calling the board of elections at 740-532-0444 and leaving a detailed message or by emailing contact information and address to lawrence@OhioSoS.gov.
Due to the change in making the election by mail-in ballots, voters are requested to seek absentee ballots as soon as possible, according to board officials.
While the agency’s facilities remain closed, most of the county’s staff can be reached at the developmental disabilities main number 740-532-7401. Other staff members can be reached at 740-532-0406. The Open Door School can be reached at 740-532-1234 and Early Intervention and childhood services can be contacted at 740-377-2356.
Several teachers at the Open Door School have created virtual classrooms online and through social media to serve students confined at home, Nunnery said.