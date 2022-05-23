IRONTON — The office of Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson has been awarded $87,901 to fight illegal drug activity.
The award will go to the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force, Anderson said Tuesday. The money should be available by June or July, he said.
It was part of $3.6 million awarded to drug crime efforts by the office of Gov. Mike Dewine. Lawrence County was among 41 Ohio local law enforcement agencies to get funded, according to a news release.
“It will be used for undercover drug investigations of mid and upper level drug dealers,” Anderson said. “We have gotten money from this program for some 25 years. This year we are getting more than $20,000 than last year. We showed the need for this.”
The grant application is based on “the great job our officers do,” Anderson said.
The 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund will be allocating $3.6 million to combat illegal drug activity, according to the release.
The program is administered through the Office of Criminal Justice Services, according to the release.
“Ohio’s drug task forces play an absolutely critical role in removing drugs from the streets and holding drug traffickers accountable,” said DeWine. “These grants are flexible so drug task force commanders can tailor their plans to the greatest benefit for their local communities.”
The money can be used to investigate drug trafficking organizations and disrupt the drug supply through intelligence gathering information sharing and multi-agency coordinations, according to the release.
Grants also can be used to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support and treatment options, according to the release.
