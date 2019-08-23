ASSAULT: A 30-year-old Crown City man confined to the Lawrence County Jail reported Saturday that several other inmates assaulted him in the jail. Jail staff interviewed several inmates, but most declined to answer questions.
BURGLARY: A 49-year-old Proctorville area man reported Sunday that someone broke into his garage and stole tools and also took tools from his back yard and he has videos of the theft. A sheriff's deputy arrested David Woodyard Jr., 44, of Township Road 1163 and transported him to jail.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Responding to a call, a sheriff's deputy arrested Donald R. Young, 54, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, on a felony charge of possession of heroin and transported him to jail last week.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 23-year-old Pedro area woman reported her husband shoved her several times and punched a hole in the wall. The man left before authorities arrived.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: A 40-year-old South Point area man reported Saturday that someone stole a gun worth $250 from his residence.
ENDANGERING CHILDREN: A representative of a business reported last week that a young child has come into the business several times without any adult supervision and that when the child was returned, no one responded at the child's home.
THEFT: A loss prevention officer at Walmart said a 35-year-old South Point man was in custody for shoplifting. The man was cited into court last week on a misdemeanor theft charge.