IRONTON — Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen N. Finley has established the first re-entry court in Southern Ohio and only the seventh in the Buckeye State to help people get back on their feet after time in prison or a community-based correctional facility.
“I’ve been working on this since I took office,” Finley said Wednesday. “It’s a specialized docket. This will make a difference. It has worked in other counties. I see no reason it can’t be a success here.
“The primary goals of the re-entry court are to improve public safety by reducing future criminal offenses, reduce the recidivism rate of ex-offenders and assist participants in becoming self-supporting, productive citizens,” Finley said.
The people in the program will have been behind bars for at least 120 days, Finley said.
The purpose of the program is to provide services to allow people to start over and make them productive members of society, she said. “We want to give them what they to need,” Finley said.
The goal is to keep people from heading back to prison or jail, she said.
“Our goal is to take a holistic approach, assess their needs and help them get jobs, get a GED, get a driver’s license, get Medicaid” or take other measures to help people get back on their feet, Finley said.
Finley is working on the re-entry court with Dustin Owens, re-entry court coordinator and pre-trial court services.
Carl Bowen, the county’s chief probation officer, and Capt. Lynne Stewart visited a re-entry court in Marion County to see how the program works, Finley said.
“This venture would not be possible without our adult probation department and their commitment to rehabilitation and to our community,” Finley said.
The program has received initial certification from the Ohio Supreme Court, but has been slowed in its start-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finley said.
NECCO in South Point has agreed to assist the program by providing assistance with family counseling, she said. “We’re also looking for peer mentors from the community to participate,” Finley said.