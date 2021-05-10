IRONTON — A Lawrence County man rejected a plea deal this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court that would have sent him to prison for 30 years to life.
Larry D. Reed, 39, of County Road 4, Pedro, was indicted last year on 100 counts of rape. There are two alleged victims in the case.
In a final pre-trial, Reed rejected a plea offer in the case, which Judge Andy Ballard has set for trial May 17. Reed currently is in jail on a $1 million bond pending trial.
In an unrelated case, Kevin A. Newcomb, 33, of County Road 52, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and admitted violating community control sanctions. He was placed in treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year, to get treatment at Lawrence County Recovery and to participate in Ballard’s drug court.
In other cases:
- Zachary Dunn, 29, of Township Road 124, Chesapeake, admitted violating the terms of a treatment in lieu program. He was ordered to continue drug treatment and was ordered to stay drug and alcohol free for a year.
- Misty Callicoat, 45, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report to probation officials. She was ordered to wear an ankle monitor for 60 days, pay court costs and supervisory fees and a $1,000 fine. She also was ordered to do 86 hours of community service and get an assessment whether she needed drug treatment.
- Roy G. Berry, 40, of Township Road 1006, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in a drug case. He was ordered to get evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
- Jeremy C. Leibee, 42, of the 200 block of Erwin Road, Ashland, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. He was placed in treatment in lieu of conviction requiring him to be drug and alcohol free for a year. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Derek A. McCord, 32, of Junction City, Ohio, pleaded in a drug possession case. He was placed on community control sanctions for three years.
- Joshua A. Sparks, 39, of Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence, escape and resting arrest. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Ryan Goodpaster, 22, of Township Road 1161, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and driving under the influence of drugs. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Patience S. Gue, 24, of Township Road 1503, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl. She was ordered to continue treatment at Lawrence County Recovery. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.