SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Lawrence County school officials are expected to decide next week about how and when students will go back to school.
The schools still are looking at starting Wednesday, Aug. 19, but decisions still need to be made regarding whether all students will return, whether classes will be held online like they were after the pandemic broke out earlier this year, or a hybrid plan where classes will be held two or three days a week and online the other days, said Jeff Saunders, superintendent of the Lawrence County Educational Service Center.
School officials are scheduled to meet Tuesday to determine the best way to proceed, said Dawson-Bryant Superintendent Steve Easterling.
Local schools have been given no guidelines from the Governor’s Office on the issue, he said.
“(Gov. Mike DeWine’s) big thing is social distancing,” he said.
Whatever plans the schools come up with have to be approved by the Lawrence County Health Department, he said.
The majority of teachers, students and parents favor heading back to school, Saunders said.
While teachers and staff will be required to wear masks, it is only strongly recommended that students in grades 3-12 wear masks, he said.
“The health and safety of students and staff has to be the priority,” he said.
Collins Career Center, the county’s vocational school, will start back when local schools resume classes, said Steve Dodgion, Collins superintendent. The school has more than 500 students scheduled to head back to school this fall. The local schools transport students to Collins.
“We have a plan put together,” Dodgion said. “The health department is looking at it.”
Hands-on learning is crucial for Collins students. “The problem is connectivity,” he said. Not all homes in Lawrence County have access to the Internet, he said.