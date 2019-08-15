SOUTH POINT, Ohio - Lawrence County schools will participate in Project First Impression recycling and cleanup efforts when they head back to school this week, said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
Instructors at Collins Career Technical Center, the county's vocational school at Getaway, will design curriculum for every public school in the county from kindergarten through high school, Holliday said during a commissioners meeting Tuesday.
"The students will be doing a combination of things," Holliday said. "We want to guide them to make better decisions" about littering, she said. "We're also looking to create a scholarship for students."
There is a competitive component to the new school program, Holliday said. Students will be asked to design statues made from recycled materials. The projects will be judged by the Lawrence County Educational Service Center on Oct. 23-24 at Ohio University Southern, she said.
The winning projects will be on display at the Lawrence County Courthouse through the holiday season, Holliday said.
Project First Impression is a program designed to clean up litter along county roads and highways.
Commissioners also approved a $300 donation to Collins from Project First Impression.
The board also approved contracts for employees at the sheriff's office through the end of 2021, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless. Nearly 50 employees working at the sheriff's office will get a raise of 50 cents per hour each year for three years. The contracts are retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.
In other action, the board:
n Turned over responsibility of the Woodland War Veterans Memorial Plot to the Lawrence County Veterans Service Commission. The Ironton cemetery has a section set aside for the burial of veterans.
n Approved a $5,000 donation to the Lawrence County Museum in Ironton. Half the money will come from the board, with the rest coming from the office of Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson.
n Approved a $2,000 donation to the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Shelter. Half the money will come from the board and the rest will come from Patterson's office.
n Earlier named Jeff Eastham to the Lawrence County Planning Commission through July 31, 2022.