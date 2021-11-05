IRONTON — Both Lawrence County and Gallia County are in line for more than $22 million for county jail projects, according to State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill.
Lawrence County has been promised $16.8 million in state funds to help pay for a new, 200-bed jail in Ironton, while Gallia County will receive $5.5 million to assist construction of a new jail in Gallipolis, according to Stephens.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday visited Ironton at the former Open Door School site on Lorain Street, a potential site the proposed $32 million jail in Ironton, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
The state legislature has set aside some $50 million in state funds for jail construction and renovation in the Buckeye State, and $22.3 million of that has been set aside for Lawrence and Gallia counties, Stephens said.
The nearly 50-year-old jail in Ironton was built in 1972 to hold 52 prisoners. However, state jail officials recommend that only 27 be housed at the jail due to space requirements. That has left the county to house prisoners in at least four other state jails around Ohio.
“We have been in dire need of a new jail for decades,” Lawless said last week. “A new jail will help keep our community safe.”
Before it can be built, however, Lawrence County will have to contribute $15 million toward the project. Commissioners are proposing to increase the county’s sales tax from 7 to 7.5%. County voters would have to vote to increase the sales tax next year.
Meanwhile, officials in Gallia County earlier this year started construction of a new, 120-bed jail in Gallipolis in June. The jail could be finished by the end of 2022. according to local officials.
The current jail in Gallia County is located in the courthouse basement in Gallipolis. It was build in 1964.
