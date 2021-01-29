SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation bought the former Biomass property in South Point after the company refused, once again, to pay back taxes, according to County Treasurer Steve Burcham.
The development corporation, the economic development arm of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, already owns some 5,000 acres around the Biomass property, the former South Point Ethanol Plant.
Biomass owed some $53,000 in back taxes on the 50-acre parcel. Twice in the past, a representative of the company came in at the last minute and paid off taxes the company owned.
The company has had a number of problems at the site, including fires, collecting thousands of pounds of United States Department of Agriculture surplus tobacco that eventually had to be removed. Mark Harris, Biomass president, promised dozens of jobs and a multi-million-dollar project to convert the plant into burning materials and producing electricity. That plan never came to fruition.
The Biomass property was landlocked with the development corporation owning the surrounding property. The development corporation is using The Point Industrial Park to provide hundreds of jobs, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation and the chamber.
The development corporation has no immediate plans for the property, but hopes to develop it over time.
One of the first things the county plans to do is to reinstall lights at the top of a large tower some 400 to 500 feet tall. Without those lights, the tower is a danger to pilots at night, he said.
The property was sold this time as the result of a lawsuit filed by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson for non-payment of taxes.
He said he hopes the property can become something productive for Lawrence County. The property now will be back on the tax rolls and not subject to being sold for back taxes.
Burcham said Biomass owed two years of back taxes when it was sold.
“I am glad we brought this to a resolution,” Burcham said. The company has been unresponsive repeatedly when asked for tax payments, he said.