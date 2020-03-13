IRONTON — A series of do-it-yourself legal aid workshops scheduled to take place in Ironton has been indefinitely suspended as a result of concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
The DIY legal clinics, presented by Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, had initially been scheduled to occur on the first Friday of each month in 2020 at the Ohio Means Jobs site of the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Agency in Ironton, Ohio.
SEOLS is the legal aid law firm serving low-income people in Lawrence County, Ohio.
According to a news release from SEOLS, “To be consistent with currently recommended health practices, the April 3, 2020, DIY presentation is cancelled. It is hoped that health concerns surrounding the coronavirus over the coming weeks will allow a restoration of future clinics.”
Despite the cancellation of the “live” DIY presentation, help is still available to those in need. Packets of DIY legal forms (also called “pro se” materials) used in Lawrence County, Ohio, courts for specific purposes such as divorce or custody issues are available to the Lawrence County public via the www.seols.org website.
Many individual, standardized domestic relations and juvenile forms are also available on the Ohio Supreme Court’s website at https://www.sconet.state.oh.us/JCS/CFC/DRForms/.
In addition, SEOLS staff are available to provide assistance via phone or other electronic methods to assist those income-eligible persons with emergent legal concerns that might be aided by the use of DIY legal materials.
The SEOLS office is open Mondays-Fridays (except federal holidays) from 8:30 to 5 p.m. and is located at 800 Gallia St., Suite 700, in Portsmouth. Requests for legal assistance can be made by calling SEOLS at 1-800-837-2508 or 740-354-7563. Information is also available at www.seols.org and www.ohiolegalservices.org. Contact with the Portsmouth office of SEOLS can also be made via e-mail to portsmouth@oslsa.org. SEOLS is also on Facebook.