IRONTON — Additional funding for the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the city of Ironton are among the local questions and issues to be put before voters this November. Fire levy renewals for Athalia, Chesapeake and Lawrence and Upper Townships also are on the ballot this fall.
The board of developmental disabilities is seeking a countywide levy to seek an additional 2.5 mills for 10 years. The levy would produce some $3 million in new revenue each year to provide services for some 500 county residents with developmental disabilities. The board already receives $2,345,671 per year through a continuing levy.
The board operates the Open Door School in Coal Grove and the Early Childhood Development Center in Sheridan. It also provides services to adults with developmental disabilities.
The tax would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $87.50 per year in taxes.
Meanwhile, Ironton voters are being asked to increase the city’s income tax from 1% to 1.75%. The increase would produce $1.7 million, according to Mayor Katrina Keith. The city has had a permanent 1% income tax since 1969, Keith said.
The new money would go to a variety of areas, including $500,000 for street paving, new equipment for the street department, grading and graveling alleys, $300,000 for improvements at the city water plant, $275,000 for a federally mandated stormwater separation program and funds to hire three new street department employees, Keith said.
The village of Athalia is seeking renewal of a two-mill levy for five years and a one-mill fire renewal levy, also for five years.
The village of Chesapeake is seeking renewal of a 1.5-mill levy for five years. Lawrence Township is seeking renewal of a one-mill fire levy for five years, while Upper Township is seeking a two-mill fire levy for five years.
The Endzone Pizzaria in Ironton also is seeking approval of Sunday liquor sales from voters in ward Ironton 2C. The pizza restaurant already has approval of liquor sales from Monday through Saturday.