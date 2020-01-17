Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has been introducing patrons to digital services that mirror the physical books, audiobook, videos, music CDs and other materials in its collections. In addition to fiction books, movies and other resources for their entertainment, patrons also have access to reliable digital resources to complete school assignments and learn skills online anywhere at any time using their computers or other devices.
One such digital resource is Lynda.com. With just a Briggs Library card and pin number, anyone can access more than 4,000 video courses in hundreds of subjects. Although a paid service for individuals through LinkedIn, Lynda for Libraries is free with your library card.
Lynda for Libraries allows patrons to watch videos in small, easy-to-manage chunks, and to return to the lessons at their convenience. Users can choose videos from pre-selected learning paths or put together a set of individual courses that meet their own needs.
Course offerings include: art, graphic design, and music classes, including the rapidly growing field of online video production using 3D animation and sound engineering; learning new versions of computer programs such as Microsoft Office; computer programming, IT management (Windows, Linux, and Mac OS X), and web design; courses that can help you in your career — everything from resumes and interview techniques to public speaking and dealing with workplace issues; and learning how to run a business.
Self-directed, life-long learning has become a must to keep up with the modern world. Briggs Library is pleased to offer some of the resources needed for success. Call or visit your local branch for information or to get started.
Lawrence County, Ohio, residents who don’t have a Briggs Library card are invited to try its streaming service, Hoopla. Anyone who tries the service in January and then gets a Briggs Library card will be put in a drawing for prizes including an Amazon Fire Stick. Visit the library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com or your local Briggs Library for information.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Saturday, Jan. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.: Teens invited to “Hang Out” for snacks, crafts, board games and more at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Jan. 20: All Briggs Library locations closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13 to 17) make Sock Penguin at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.: Adults paint a Snowman Candle Holder at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.: Kids in grades K-3rd paint a Snow Man in a free Art Class at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13 to 17) make Sock Penguin at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m.: Briggs Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13 to 17) make Sock Penguin at the Proctorville library.
- Friday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.: Adults paint a Snowman Candle Holder at the Proctorville library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.