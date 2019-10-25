Teens and tweens are invited to a Reading Rampage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library’s Ironton location. Students, ages 10 to 17, can hang out at the library and read the books of their choice.
There will be snacks, beverages and pizza for lunch. Attendants will also receive a ticket for a prize drawing for every hour they read. Participants may bring a blanket and pillows for comfort. For information call 740-532-1124.
The Proctorville Teen Book Club meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the Ironton club meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The October Book Club Challenge is to read a book on which a movie or TV show was later based. They should watch the film and then come to the book club to talk about the books and compare them to the films. Titles such as “The Hunger Games,” “The Hobbit” or “Little House on the Prairie” can be discussed. All interested teen readers from ages 13 to 17 are invited.
This weekly Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5) schedule is 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
Weekly Toddler Times for ages 18 months to 3 years are Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake library.
Briggs Library will be participating in this year’s Wizardfest in Ironton. Anyone who checks out an item at one of the library’s five locations during the month of October is invited to enter a drawing for a Harry Potter Prize Pack that includes hardcover editions of all seven Harry Potter novels, a Harry Potter plush toy and a golden snitch key ring.
Briggs Library is continuing to partner with Collins Career Technical Center’s Health Professions Affinity Community Club (HPAC) on a project to collect and make hygiene and self-care items accessible to students through special lockers at the school.
The club welcomes donations from a provided list that is available at all Briggs Library locations. In addition to helping the club collect items for the hygiene lockers, Briggs Library will credit donated items toward any outstanding fines patrons who donate at the library may have. Contact any Briggs Library location for details.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified.
Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. In addition to the programs mentioned above, items on next week’s schedule follow.
Monday, Oct. 28: Symmes Valley library closed.
Monday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m.: Adults make “Easter Egg” Acorns at the South Point library.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m.: Crochet Club meets at the South Point library.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.: Adults make Dream Catchers at the Symmes Valley library.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m.: Adults make “Easter Egg” Acorns at the Chesapeake library.
Friday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Ironton library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit the website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.