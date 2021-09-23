The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The original Chesapeake Bypass ends abruptly at a spot just north of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The final list for the Transportation Review Advisory Committee included $6 million for the Chesapeake Bypass, also called the Tri-State Outerbelt.

The list calls for approval of $6 million in 2022 for the acquisition of the last bit of property needed to construct the bypass along a limited access two-lane road connecting Chesapeake and Proctorville. The 4.5 miles of roadway has been proposed for years. It would run from near bridges connecting Huntington and Ohio in Lawrence County.

The money would buy all the remaining property needed to start construction, said Ralph Kline, co-chair of the transportation committee for the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.

It would take an estimated $80 million to $100 million to build the missing 4.5-mile section of the bypass, Kline said.

“To my understanding, the engineering is done,” Kline said. “I hope this puts us in line for construction money.”

The $6 million proposal was included in the final list of major new projects approved by the transportation committee released Sept. 22. It included more than $292 million in new funding commitments, according to a news release.

“Our economy depends on smart investments that make our transportation system safe and efficient,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. The projects approved by the committee “will keep our economy moving forward.”

A limited access, two-lane section of the bypass from near the East Huntington Bridge to near Fairland East Elementary School opened more than a decade ago.

