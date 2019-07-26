Courtesy of TAMI JONES
Briggs Lawrence County Public Library
Local author Samantha Long will be selling and signing copies of her first book, "Hopelessly Devoted," from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the South Point branch of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.
The book is a young adult novel featuring 16-year-old Selena Ayers, who believes she has met her soul mate in Tex Conrad, but family circumstances keep them apart. When they meet again a few years later, she is forced to revisit her feelings and make a choice between old and new. Call 740-377-2288 for information.
The Ironton library is hosting a free "How to Train Your Dragon" family movie marathon on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start times are 10:15 a.m. for the first movie in the series, noon for the second movie, and 2 p.m. for "How to Train Your Dragon III: the Hidden World."
The Briggs Library summer reading programs end Wednesday, July 31,. That is the last day that adult participants may claim their prize of a thermal tote bag for reading 10 books. It is also the final day that children, teens and tweens can get in on entering the grand prize drawings for meeting their reading goals. For details contact your local Briggs Library branch.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. This coming week's programs conclude the library's summer space-themed activities. Items on the schedule for July 26 through Aug. 2 are:
- Today at noon: Art class for teens (ages 13-17) featuring stained glass painted Solar System at the Chesapeake library.
- Today at 2 p.m.: Adults make a paper star lantern at the South Point library.
- Saturday, July 27, at 10:15 a.m.: Free family movie, "How to Train Your Dragon," at the Ironton library.
- Saturday, July 27, at noon: Free family movie, "How to Train Your Dragon II," at the Ironton library.
- Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m.: Free family movie, "How to Train Your Dragon III: the Hidden World," at the Ironton library.
- Monday, July 29, at 2 p.m.: Adults make a paper star lantern at the Proctorville library.
- Monday, July 29, at 4 p.m.: Teen (ages 13-17) Book Club talks about "The Rest of Us Just Live Here" by Patrick Ness at the Ironton library.
- Monday, July 29, at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 8-12): make a Solar System Bracelet at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, July 30, at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, July 30, at 4 p.m.: Girls invited to learn STEM in Motion yoga from the Girl Scouts at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, July 31, at 2 p.m.: Adults make a paper star lantern at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Girls invited to learn STEM in Motion yoga from the Girl Scouts at the Ironton library.
- Friday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Author Samantha Long signs and sells copies of her first book at the South Point library.
- Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Ironton library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.