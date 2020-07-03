IRONTON — R&R Restoration Too, a local construction firm, has purchased the old AEP building on South 3rd Street from the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation for $532,000.
Jerry Rowe — a principal in the project with relative Jimmy Rowe — plans to move a construction firm to the 14,000-square-foot building as well as a custom kitchen and bathroom business to the building on the corner of Jefferson and South 3rd Street.
“We plan to cut a storefront into the building across the street from the CVS” and add eight to 10 new jobs in the coming months, said Jerry Rowe.
The building also contains Marco’s Pizza and Gobblin Traders, Rowe said. Marco’s has been in the building at 525 South 3rd St. for four years, he said.
About 25 people will be working at the construction firm and the custom kitchen and bathroom business, Rowe said.
It could take about two months to put the storefront on the Jefferson Street side of the building, he said.
R&R Restoration Too does commercial and residential construction, he said.
The construction business and the custom kitchen and bathroom business will take up about 9,000 square feet of the building, Rowe said last week.
A phone number for the construction and custom kitchen and bathroom business is 740-442-8195.