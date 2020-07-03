Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


20200703-law-aepbuilding
Buy Now

David E. Malloy/For HD Media

R&R Restoration Too, a local construction firm, has purchased the old AEP building on South 3rd Street from the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation for $532,000. Marco's Pizza will remain, and a new storefront will be created for R&R Restoration Too and a custom kitchen and bath business.

 David E. Malloy/For HD Media

IRONTON — R&R Restoration Too, a local construction firm, has purchased the old AEP building on South 3rd Street from the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation for $532,000.

Jerry Rowe — a principal in the project with relative Jimmy Rowe — plans to move a construction firm to the 14,000-square-foot building as well as a custom kitchen and bathroom business to the building on the corner of Jefferson and South 3rd Street.

“We plan to cut a storefront into the building across the street from the CVS” and add eight to 10 new jobs in the coming months, said Jerry Rowe.

The building also contains Marco’s Pizza and Gobblin Traders, Rowe said. Marco’s has been in the building at 525 South 3rd St. for four years, he said.

About 25 people will be working at the construction firm and the custom kitchen and bathroom business, Rowe said.

It could take about two months to put the storefront on the Jefferson Street side of the building, he said.

R&R Restoration Too does commercial and residential construction, he said.

The construction business and the custom kitchen and bathroom business will take up about 9,000 square feet of the building, Rowe said last week.

A phone number for the construction and custom kitchen and bathroom business is 740-442-8195.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.