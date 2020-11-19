IRONTON — Several local historians think an underground cavern uncovered last month could have been part of an old Ironton brewery, but the Ohio Historical Society still wants to check out the site on Pine Street, according to Lawrence County Treasurer Steve Burcham.
“Because of COVID, no one is traveling right now,” Burcham said earlier this week.
State historical officials are planning to review the site uncovered last month when an old home was torn down. Officials initially thought the cavern could have been used as a stop on the Underground Railroad, a stop used by escaped slaves heading northward to freedom prior to the Civil War.
Local officials secured the site last month after the cavern entry was uncovered as part of an old house being town down as part of the demolitions overseen by the Lawrence County Land Bank.
The land bank program has been tearing down blighted properties around the county in efforts to get the properties back on the tax rolls, Burcham said.
Artifacts found at the site include old bottles, an old lantern, a chamber pot and some iron hooks, according to Tom Schneider, an official with the land bank program.
The cavern is some 80 feet long and contains two large chambers, he said. The chambers are 17 feet wide and 8 to 10 feet tall, Schneider said. It was found beneath a house built in the 1930s and remodeled in the 1950s or 1960s, he said.
Ironton was founded in the 1850s by John Campbell, a known abolitionist.
Abolitionists were among those who helped slaves escape to free states and Canada prior to the Civil War. Ohio is believed to have been among the most active Underground Railroad networks.