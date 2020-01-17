KITTS HILL, Ohio — The South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation helped several area children to have a brighter Christmas.
The group hosted a golf scramble last June at Diamond Links Golf Course, raising some $9,000 for its newest program, Toys for JAKES. JAKES is an acronym for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics & Sportsmanship, and has long been a focus of the National Wild Turkey Federation, but 2019 was the first time the local chapter added a Christmas gift component to the program.
The South Hills Longbeards allocated the $9,000 from the golf scramble by giving $1,000 each to three separate organizations that already help local children during Christmas: Backpack Buddies, Lawrence County Shop with a Cop and Russell FOP Lodge in Greenup County Shop with a Cop.
The chapter utilized the remainder of funds raised by identifying needy children in our community. The local children were identified by local chapter committee members. They obtained a wish and need list from the families. The committee members shopped for their children on Dec. 14 at South Point Walmart and wrapped their presents prior to delivering to the families.
“Our chapter would like to thank all donors, sponsors, golfers and Diamond Links for making this inaugural event very successful,” Chapter member Larry Pernestti said in a news release.
The second annual Toys For JAKES Golf Scramble is set for June 27 at Diamond Links. Anyone who would like to be sponsor or donate is encouraged to contact Chapter Vice President Bill Mullins at 606-232-6618. Those that are interesting in having a four-person golf team to ensure another successful event should also contact Mullins.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the Toys for JAKES program in any way may call Mullins or email southhillslongbeards@gmail.com.
The National Wild Turkey Federation is a nonprofit 501 c-3 conservation organization that works daily to further its mission of conserving the wild turkey and preserving hunting heritage. Through dynamic partnerships with state and federal wildlife agencies, the NWTF and its members have helped restore wild turkey populations across the country, improving more than 17 million acres of wildlife habitat and introducing 100,000 people to the outdoors each year.
The South Hills Longbeards Chapter was established in Lawrence County, Ohio, in 1995. To learn more, visit www.nwtf.org or call (800) THE-NWTF. To learn more about your local NWTF chapter, please visit www.southhillslongbeards.org. Shawn Dickey is the regional director of the South Hills Longbeards. He can be contacted 216-210-1913 or sdickey@nwtf.net.