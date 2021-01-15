NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville have awarded $350,000 in grants to strengthen youth resiliency in Appalachian Ohio, according to a news release.
Given the critical role of childhood development on lifelong wellbeing, and the extraordinary challenges youth face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, grants address the social, economic, educational, and health challenges faced by young people in the region, according to the release.
FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund and OHFN partnered to fund organizations serving youths across Appalachian Ohio.
Grants were awarded to 19 organizations, including local projects described here:
- Coal Grove Lions Club to support programs in partnership with the Pathfinder Youth Center, providing youths in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence and Scioto counties a safe place to socialize and complete schoolwork outside of school hours.
- Impact Prevention Inc. to support high school students in the Ironton Catholic School system’s youth-led substance use prevention team in mentoring Lawrence County elementary students. Funding will also support warm winter clothing and food for students, as well as technology for remote learning and mentorship.
- Southeastern Ohio Legal Services to provide trauma-informed education advocacy, legal services, and representation for vulnerable, low-income students and youth in Appalachian Ohio.
“We are grateful for the important work of the organizations supported through this partnership. These projects will increase protective factors supporting youth in building academic success, self-esteem, coping skills and healthy relationships while expanding access to basic needs and services,” Susan Beaudry, vice president for the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville, said in the release.
The 19 grantees were selected from a highly competitive pool of 125 applicants, requesting over $2.5 million in grant awards, underscoring continued needs to support Appalachian Ohio youth.
“We are excited to fund 19 of the many visionary organizations serving our region’s youth,” said FAO’s President & CEO Cara Dingus Brook. “Appalachian Ohio’s young people are current and future leaders and innovators. As our I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund grows through investment and additional gifts, we hope that we will be able to make an even greater impact for the youngest members of our communities and the organizations serving them.”
The youth resiliency funding opportunity was offered through OHFN and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. The I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund was created to help address the greatest needs and pursue the most exciting opportunities facing Appalachian Ohio’s communities today, while growing the resources needed to make a difference for generations to come. The I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund’s service area includes the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. OHFN’s service area includes Athens, Hocking, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Ross, Vinton and Washington counties.
To learn how you can support other opportunities like this one, contact FAO at 740-753-1111.