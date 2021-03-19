PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Realtor Debi Reynolds has donated $10,000 to the Fairland East Playground Fund, kicking off a special effort called “Foundation of Fun” aimed at raising money specifically for the playground’s special rubberized surface.
“You don’t age out of your need to be part of your community,” Reynolds, who has grandchildren in Fairland schools, said in a news release. “It doesn’t end when your children graduate. This playground is not just for the school. It’s for the community. The surfacing is the key for making it safe. We want to challenge the Realtors, especially, or anyone who wants to get involved with a foundational pledge. This is a big beginning for a big thing that is going to last for years and years to come in this community.”
The 10,000 square feet of surfacing is the biggest expense associated with the playground, but is necessary for safety, according to the playground fund. Research has shown that new playgrounds can help boost an area’s property values, leading FEPF committee members to think a tie-in with local Realtors would be a fun connection to the community. Anyone interested can view sponsorship levels on the website.
“We’re just blown away by this incredible gift from Debi and for her being a keystone and invaluable member of our fundraising efforts,” Allison Ferguson, FEPF president, said in the release. “We have an amazing community, and we’re going to get this done together.”
Though thousands of students have enjoyed the current playground, it is time to make the switch to newer equipment and improved design. After months of preliminary research and work, the new design will feature equipment that is fun and engaging for all students. The new playground has been carefully designed to maximize the benefits of play for all students, which boosts their physical and mental health as well as classroom performance.
All funding for the new playground will be raised through the Fairland East Playground Fund, a nonprofit, 501 (C)(3) organization dedicated entirely to this project. All donations are tax-deductible and are completely separate from funding for Fairland Local Schools.
Any Realtor, business or individual interested in a sponsorship or donating can email fairlandeastplaygroundfund@gmail.com. More information is available on the website at fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com or follow Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news, updates, and upcoming events.