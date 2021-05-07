PROCTORVILLE — Realtor Tracy Bunch has donated $10,000 to the Fairland East Playground Fund. Her donation is a major contribution to the “Foundation of Fun,” aimed at purchasing the special rubberized surface.
“Giving back to the community I grew up in is very important to me,” said Bunch, who owns Bunch Real Estate Associates in Proctorville. “I love Fairland. I attended school here and made wonderful memories. It’s my honor to give back to the community that made me who I am today.”
The 10,000 square feet of surfacing is the biggest expense associated with the playground but is necessary for safety. Research has shown that new playgrounds can help boost an area’s property values, leading playground fund committee members to think a tie-in with local Realtors would be a fun connection to the community. Anyone interested can view sponsorship levels on the website.
“Tracy has been an incredible supporter of this project since we began,” said Allison Ferguson, president of the playground fund. “We’re so grateful for this donation and Tracy’s willingness to give back to the community. This community continues to amaze us with its support.”
Though thousands of students have enjoyed the current playground, it is time to make the switch to newer equipment and improved design. After months of preliminary research and work, the new design will feature equipment that is fun and engaging for all students. The new playground has been carefully designed to maximize the benefits of play for all students, which boosts their physical and mental health as well as classroom performance.
All funding for the new playground will be raised through the Fairland East Playground Fund, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated entirely to this project. All donations are tax-deductible and are completely separate from funding for Fairland Local Schools.
Any Realtor, business or individual interested in a sponsorship or donating can email fairlandeastplaygroundfund@gmail.com. More information is available on the website at fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com or follow Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news, updates, and upcoming events.
For more information on Bunch Real Estate Associates, visit www.bunchhomes.com or call 740-886-7214.