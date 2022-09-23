COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School in South Point has been award a grant in the amount of $1,778.85 to install water bottle filling stations.
The grant is one of 94 awarded by the Ohio EPA’s Recycle Ohio program.
The grants will help cover the costs of equipment and benefit the state by reducing plastic bottle waste by encouraging students and school staff to carry reusable water bottles.
Oho EPA’s Recycling and Litter Prevention grant program made $500,000 available to public and private K-12 schools statewide to promote the “Three Rs” — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. The grants help reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles and keep more plastic waste out of landfills. The communities are receiving grants up to $5,000 per school and $10,000 per school district or diocese.
Ohio EPA will offer the grants again in 2023. The next grant cycle begins on Nov. 7, 2022, with the application deadline on Feb. 3, 2023.
To learn more about the grants, register online for the Nov. 8 grant kickoff meeting. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit recycleohio.gov or contact program staff at recycle@epa.ohio.gov.
