COLUMBUS, Ohio — Martin Appleton, board member from Fairland Local School District, attended the 67th annual Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference and Trade Show on Nov. 13-15 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, according to a news release.
More than 6,000 people attended this year’s conference, which included more than 170 sessions of panel discussions, workshops, one-on-one assistance and nationally renowned speakers addressing a variety of educational issues.
Keynote speakers at the 2022 Capital Conference included award-winning actor, author and musician John Lithgow, who is known for his Grammy-nominated children’s books as well as his roles in “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Dexter,” and “The Crown,” and Denver Broncos skydiver and storyteller Kenyon Salo. With over 6,000 skydives under his belt, Salo is determined to help others live life to the fullest.
“The Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions,” according to the news release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.