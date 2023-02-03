The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Election 2022 Ohio Governor
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a 2022 news conference in Avon Lake, Ohio.

 David Richard | The Associated Press

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Three Lawrence County school districts are in line to receive School Safety Funds from the state of Ohio, according to a release from the Office of Gov. Mike DeWine.

Dawson-Bryant is scheduled to receive $300,000 from the School Safety Grant Program. The state has set aside $100,000 each for Dawson-Bryant High School, Dawson-Bryant Middle School and Dawson Bryant Elementary School.

