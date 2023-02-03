COAL GROVE, Ohio — Three Lawrence County school districts are in line to receive School Safety Funds from the state of Ohio, according to a release from the Office of Gov. Mike DeWine.
Dawson-Bryant is scheduled to receive $300,000 from the School Safety Grant Program. The state has set aside $100,000 each for Dawson-Bryant High School, Dawson-Bryant Middle School and Dawson Bryant Elementary School.
Dawson-Bryant Superintendent Steve Easterling said the money would be used for a variety of improvements in the school district.
“We plan to install a key card reader to the playground area at Dawson-Bryant Elementary,” Easterling said.
The district also plans to add plastic coating film to all the windows in the three schools. Window tinting also will be added to prevent outside viewing of school rooms, Easterling said, and the district also plans to install barriers in front of school doors.
The South Point district, meanwhile, is in line to receive $200,000. The program includes $100,000 for Burlington Elementary School and $100,000 for South Point Elementary School.
The Chesapeake district also is in line for funds. Chesapeake High School, Chesapeake Middle School and Chesapeake Elementary School each are in line to receive $50,000 for a total of $150,000 for the school system.
A total of $112 million was allocated for the fourth and fifth rounds of the grant program. It was funded by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 45, which was signed by DeWine last month, according to the release.
“When we created the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available, but I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more,” DeWine said.
“Now, with the generous support of the Ohio General Assembly, I’m proud to announce that every single qualifying school that applied for a grant will receive funding,” DeWine said.
Some 2,374 Ohio schools already have bee awarded $173 million under the school safety grant program, according to the release.
